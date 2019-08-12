Topdown Announces Partnership to Bring Cloud-Native Customer Communications Management Solutions to the Global Market

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Top Down Systems Corporation (“Topdown”), a leading developer of customer communication management (CCM) software applications, and Infosys, Ltd. (“Infosys”), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced today that they are teaming up to provide 100% cloud-based CCM solutions which will help companies across the globe accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

The partnership combines the Topdown INTOUCH® CCM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution with Infosys’ implementation and support services. This will enable companies to efficiently move the management of customer communications to the cloud to improve customer experience, increase agility, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Cloud-Based CCM

Companies of all sizes and across industries are busily moving applications to the cloud, including CCM. Cloud-based CCM features the usual SaaS benefits, including increased flexibility, infrastructure savings, and shifting risks to third-party vendors. Most importantly, CCM-specific benefits encompass critical processes like content creation, and review/approval workflows are made readily available to any authorized user at any time and place. Only a handful of CCM vendors have a 100% cloud solution, and fewer still are able to take cloud-based benefits one-step further.

According to Gartner, Forrester, and other industry analysts, content services—sometimes referred to as Communications-as-a-Service (CaaS)—represent the future of customer communications. Topdown engineered the INTOUCH platform using content services and makes those microservices available to INTOUCH customers. As a result, leading analysts acknowledge INTOUCH as a premium content services application that multiplies the agility and flexibility of the cloud, increases the ease of integration, and extends the return on investment (ROI) of INTOUCH.

INTOUCH represents the best of both worlds. It is the only cloud-native CCM solution built from microservices. That means companies can use it to address current CCM use cases, and then leverage the content services to solve for emerging use cases.

The Topdown-Infosys partnership delivers an industry-leading CCM solution to companies around the world in the financial services, healthcare, life sciences and other industries, as well as to the public sector.

Executive Viewpoints

“By providing an industry-leading CCM solution to a range of companies worldwide, Topdown and Infosys can address the changing needs and goals across multiple sectors by accelerating critical digital initiatives,” said Shaji Mathew, EVP and Global Head of Delivery for the Banking Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, and Life Sciences sectors at Infosys.

“Topdown has seen tremendous interest in INTOUCH from around the world,” said Matt Lederer, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Topdown. “We knew we needed to find a partner that could deliver the same level of product sales, implementation, and support that we have for nearly forty years. Infosys has over 400 consultants dedicated to providing CCM solutions to companies across industries and around the globe. They’re a great fit for us.”

The partnership is effective immediately. Infosys will primarily sell and support INTOUCH outside of North America.

About Top Down Systems Corporation (“Topdown”)

Topdown provides customer communication management software and services to organizations looking to provide the best possible customer experience during high-value customer journeys. For nearly 40 years, from the mainframe to the desktop and now to the cloud, Topdown has helped companies communicate more effectively and efficiently with their customers.