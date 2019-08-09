Nuveen Closed-End Funds Continue Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, today announced the Board for all of Nuveen’s closed-end funds has reauthorized the open-market share repurchase program for each fund. Effective immediately, Nuveen closed-end funds may repurchase an aggregate of up to approximately 10 percent of each fund’s outstanding shares in open-market transactions at fund management’s discretion.

