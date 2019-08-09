Nuveen Closed-End Funds Board Approves New Sub-Advisory Contracts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Trustees of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) have approved both an interim investment sub-advisory agreement and a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. The Board determined that the new investment sub-advisory agreement would be presented to the fund’s shareholders for approval at an upcoming shareholder meeting.

The new investment sub-advisory agreements were approved in connection with a previously announced transaction whereby Tortoise Capital Advisors will acquire the midstream energy business of Advisory Research, Inc. from its current owner, Piper Jaffray Companies. In the transaction, the members of the funds’ current portfolio management team will join Tortoise Capital Advisors. Consummation of the transaction will result in an assignment and termination of the funds’ existing sub-advisory agreements with Advisory Research. The parties have stated that they expect the transaction to be consummated during the third quarter.

To assure continuity of sub-advisory services after the transaction, the interim agreement will take effect upon consummation of the transaction. Tortoise Capital Advisors will continue to serve as each fund’s subadvisor under the interim agreement until the earlier of 150 days after the closing of the transaction or when shareholders approve the new sub-advisory agreement. If shareholders of a fund do not approve the new sub-advisory agreement prior to the end of the interim period, the Board will take such action as it deems to be in the best interests of the fund. If the transaction is not consummated, Advisory Research will continue to act as subadvisor under the current sub-advisory agreements.

Important Information

In connection with the presentation of the new sub-advisory agreement to each fund’s shareholders for approval, each fund expects to file a proxy statement with the SEC. Investors are urged to read the proxy statement and any other relevant documents when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposals. After they are filed, free copies of the proxy statements will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This communication is not a solicitation of a proxy from any fund shareholder. The funds, Nuveen Fund Advisors and certain of their respective directors/trustees, officers and affiliates may be deemed under the rules of the SEC to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the proposals. Information about the directors/trustees and officers of the funds may be found in their respective annual reports and annual proxy statements previously filed with the SEC and will be contained in the proxy statement when available.

For more information, please visit Nuveen's CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

