Cyber Forza, Inc. Announces a Strategic Partnership with Japan Radio Co. Ltd (JRC) to Bring Cognitive & Adaptive AI-Based Secure Communications to Japan and Worldwide Public Safety

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japan Radio Co., Ltd (JRC) owned and operated by Government of Japan and a leader in Advanced LTE Network in a Box Products and cloud RAN application with integrated security solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Cyber Forza, global provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions. This strategic partnership will enhance JRC Advanced LTE Box Solution and Cloud Communication Solution with the additional benefit of Cyber Forza's AI-driven threat detection to proactively prevent advanced threats, Ransomware, and malware in Advanced 4G/5G network and cloud applications related to Public Safety.

The use of JRC Advanced LTE Box Solution and cloud RAN applications including Cloud Communication Systems of JRC, has become nearly ubiquitous in organizations of all sizes and as a result, threats from Ransomware, Advanced malware and phishing attacks are increasing in scale and complexity. Cyber Forza’s CISS Defender adoptive AI-based threat detection adds enhanced protection against advanced threats often missed by traditional security technology. By leveraging the Advanced Communications Network in a Box with integrated Cyber Intelligent Security Software from Cyber Forza Inc., Government and non-Govt. organizations can better protect their Communications Infrastructure. Cloud RAN applications gain greater visibility and control using Cyber Forza CISS Defender.

"Advanced Ransomware threats and malware are continuously evolving to be much more difficult to detect," said Dr. Katsuhiko Sato, General Manager, Global LTE Business Development Group, Business Operation Division - JRC. "With Cyber Forza's powerful AI-based Ransomware and advanced malware detection integrated with JRC LTE Box Solution we can counter these threats. JRC Advanced Solution with cloud RAN-native implementation offers enhanced communications infrastructure cyber security protection. We can offer customers the ability to not only detect but to prevent advanced malware penetration of customer data, cloud assets and their proprietary business information."

"We are excited that JRC has selected Cyber Forza to provide their customers with our Cognitive & Adaptive AI-based prevention technology," said Dr. Venkat Rayapati, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Cyber Forza. "Our Adaptive AI-based security technology, coupled with our prevention-first approach to cybersecurity, has permanently reinvented how businesses address network infrastructure end to end security today."

About Japan Radio Co., Ltd

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC) is a Japanese company specializing in the field of wireless electronics for the communications industry. JRC manufactures and sells radio communications equipment worldwide. The company offers remote maintenance systems, such as voyage data recorders; marine satellite communication devices; multifunction display radars; scanning sonar for small vessels; and VHF radiotelephone devices.

It also provides meteorological radars, x-band compact meteorological radars, dam management systems, discharge alarm systems, telemetry systems, landslide and disaster monitoring systems; wireless LAN systems, wireless IP network products, conferencing support systems, digital broadcast wireless systems, digital land mobile radio, and PHs terminals. In addition, the company offers digital TV relay transmitters, TTL devices for TS transmission, medium-wave broadcasting products, and satellite communication systems; maritime security systems, driving simulators, RC radars, and land mobile radio; and tunnel radio rebroadcasting systems, road information management systems, railway safety systems, and devices for motorcycles.

The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. JRC is a subsidiary of Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

For more information, visit www.jrclte.com.

About Cyber Forza Inc.

Cyber Forza is the first company to apply Cognitive & Adaptive Artificial Intelligence Algorithms and innovative methods to cybersecurity to prevent from the most advanced security threats in the world. Built on a breakthrough, Cyber Intelligent Security Software using Cognitive & Adaptive AI Platform serves as a foundation for External, Internal, and End Point Protection.

The company's advanced products, CISS Defender, CISS Interceptor, and CISS Forza Client Protects, quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat and prevents Ransomware and advanced malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system by coupling advanced adaptive artificial intelligence with a unique understanding of an attacker's behavior.

Cyber Forza provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced global threats.

For more information, visit www.cyberforza.com.