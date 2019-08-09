The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation Awards $322,500 in Grants Supporting the Dayton Region

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is awarding four mid-year Power Grants and five Community Impact Grants to area partner organizations totaling $322,500 that support new or continued innovative growth and education initiatives which will make a long-lasting impact on the people and communities in the Dayton Region.

“These grants feel special, to myself and the Board, in the wake of this past weekend’s tragic events that affected our region,” said Holly Wiggins, Director for DP&L Foundation. “The grants help lift our community and accelerate the healing and recovery that will continue for years to come. With the DP&L Foundation’s support, children and families can take advantage of programs that include education, workforce development, economic development, poverty reduction and community support. I am proud to say the DP&L Foundation distributes every dollar locally.”

The recipients of the 2019 Mid-Year DP&L Foundation Power Grants are:

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance – the fifth of five $100,000 grants totaling $500,000 for Powering Innovation in the Performing Arts to continue its focus on innovation, integrating the arts, education and community outreach, while maintaining the highest artistic quality.

– the fifth of five $100,000 grants totaling $500,000 for Powering Innovation in the Performing Arts to continue its focus on innovation, integrating the arts, education and community outreach, while maintaining the highest artistic quality. Omega Community Development Corporation – the third of four $50,000 grants totaling $200,000 for the redevelopment of a 30-acre site for the Hope Center for Families focused on early child education, work training programs and health and wellness support.

– the third of four $50,000 grants totaling $200,000 for the redevelopment of a 30-acre site for the Hope Center for Families focused on early child education, work training programs and health and wellness support. Think TV (Public Media Connect) – $50,000 to bring to the Dayton market the program American Graduate: Getting to Work. This program provides information about well-paying jobs and a path forward that does not require a 4-year degree. Overall support for Think TV programs has spanned more than 20 years

– $50,000 to bring to the Dayton market the program American Graduate: Getting to Work. This program provides information about well-paying jobs and a path forward that does not require a 4-year degree. Overall support for Think programs has spanned more than 20 years WYSO (Miami Valley Public Radio) – the $50,000 grant is for continued funding for a local economics and business reporter covering the Dayton region. Since 2013, the programs supported have produced award-winning coverage engaging listeners on the critical issues impacting the local economy.

Additionally, The DP&L Foundation Community Impact Grants for mid-year were awarded to: Muse Machine - $30,000, Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation - $20,000, the Fisher~Nightingale Houses - $10,000, Victory Project - $10,000 and (The) Light Foundation - $2,500. Since 1985, The DP&L Foundation has given more than $38.5 million in grants. Annually, DP&L employees generously volunteer more than 5,600 hours giving back to the community.

The DP&L Foundation has awarded 70 Power Grants to 28 of DP&L’s community partner organizations around the Miami Valley totaling more than $5 million.

About The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation

The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation established in 1985 to invest in our communities and contribute to the improvement of the overall quality of life. The DP&L Foundation focuses its contributions in the following strategic contribution areas: Poverty Reduction, Workforce Development, Economic Development and Arts, and Inclusion and Diversity. Since its inception, The DP&L Foundation has awarded more than $38.5 million in grants to the community. To learn more, please visit www.dpandl.com/community.