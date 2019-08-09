Sealy & Company Makes Another Investment Alongside its Investment Services Headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 182,630 square foot warehouse facility in Arlington, Texas. The transaction was made on behalf of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP) for an undisclosed amount.

The property, built on roughly eight acres in the Great Southwest/Arlington submarket, benefits from its central location within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Because it offers distributers the ability to reach key markets by both truck and rail easily, this area has become a significant logistics and distribution hub.

The property’s key features that attracted Sealy & Company’s team include its central location, easy access to I-30, SH-360, SH-161, SH-183, and immediate proximity to the world’s fourth-busiest airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. In addition to its location, the economic value brought by the area’s rising industrial employment base and demand for industrial space made this a fundamentally stable investment. The property features rear-load capability, 24-foot clear height, dock-high and ramp door access, and a high office finish.

“Sealy recognizes the value and opportunity in the capital structure of this investment. Since our investment services headquarters is in Dallas, we are fortunate to know the area and to be able to take advantage of the exceptional relationships we have and the name we’ve made for ourselves,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA. and is the sponsor of Sealy Industrial Partners, L.P. (SIP).