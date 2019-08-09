Garmin® secures naming rights for new Olathe soccer complex

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a multi-year sponsorship and naming rights agreement for the Olathe Soccer Complex at Highway K-10 and Ridgeview Road. Under the agreement, the new Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will feature Garmin branded signage at entrances, waypoints and concessions, as well as along the park’s wind fences. Five large video screens throughout the complex will feature hourly commercials promoting various Garmin fitness products.

“The partnership represents Garmin’s first corporate sports venue sponsorship, and it aligns perfectly with our brand, products and corporate culture,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “In addition to its location just minutes from Garmin’s U.S. headquarters, the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex is expected to draw 1.5 million sports-minded visitors from 14 states each year, making it an ideal setting to showcase the Garmin brand while promoting our fitness-oriented wearables and products.”

Jointly developed by West Star Development LLC and the Christie family, the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex includes nine all-weather artificial turf soccer fields and is located adjacent to the Ridgeview Marketplace development, slated to include 250,000-square feet of commercial and retail space, and two 93-room hotels.

“West Star Development could not have found a more perfect sponsor than Garmin for the region’s premier soccer complex,” said Mike Christie, principal of West Star Development LLC. “Garmin’s partnership will add to our momentum of attracting retail, restaurant and hotel operators to this destination development. A new Holiday Inn Express opened in July, and we are getting ready to break ground on a second Sheraton Four Points hotel in August.”

The Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex is home to the Heartland Soccer Association, a nonprofit and educational youth soccer association recognized as one of the largest and most competitive leagues in the U.S. Each year, more than 170 soccer clubs comprised of 1,300 teams compete through Heartland Soccer, attracting youth players from all over the Midwest.

“As a highly respected brand in the lifestyle and fitness category, Garmin’s sponsorship strengthens our regional strategy to leverage youth soccer for improved quality of life and economic growth,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer. “We are excited and proud to partner with Garmin to help grow the City of Olathe.”

The signage planned by Garmin includes a lighted 30-foot-tall sign anchored to an expansive retaining wall along K-10, as well as a 35-foot sign and signage at all entrances.

“We are honored that Garmin has chosen to support local youth sports activities by providing corporate sponsorship of the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex. The visible presence of Olathe’s largest employer creates exciting momentum for the city’s newest mixed-use destination designed for active families,” Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said. “The Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex and nearby future businesses will enjoy high visibility from K-10 and will benefit from the presence of over 250,000 soccer players and their families visiting Olathe each year.”

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, or youtube.com/garmin.

About Garmin International Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.