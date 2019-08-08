Safe Skies and Conair Corporation Enter Licensing Agreement Bringing TSA Recognized Luggage Locks to More Consumers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Skies, LLC, a leading TSA recognized luggage lock company, has entered into a patent licensing agreement with Conair Corporation, dominant, global leader in consumer products across multiple categories. The mutually beneficial and long-term agreement will enable Conair to offer its customers industry-leading, patented, TSA-recognized luggage locks and will give Safe Skies brand awareness among a broader customer portfolio. Conair® luggage locks will be sourced by Safe Skies going forward. Safe Skies® patented locks are among the most reliable, stable and safe in the industry.

Safe Skies® Locks display the proprietary torch symbol, allowing authorized personnel, including security personnel and airline personnel, to easily identify these special locks and then unlock and re-lock the luggage using a secure, special tool, if a physical inspection is required. Using Safe Skies® locks provides passengers with the peace of mind that their luggage will arrive at their destination locked and intact. In addition, Safe Skies master tools are manufactured in the United States. With one of the industry’s most comprehensive selection of combination locks, padlocks and luggage straps, Safe Skies and Conair provide travelers with a vast array of baggage protection to choose from.

“This licensing agreement with Safe Skies ensures our customers can rest assured that the luggage lock they purchase from us is TSA recognized, meaning their bags can be opened and relocked by authorized personnel when inspection is needed,” said Jim Schwab, Sr. VP, Conair Corporation.

“Travelers lock their luggage for protection and expect their bags to arrive in the same condition they left them in at check-in,” said David Tropp, Founder of Safe Skies. “We are really excited to cooperate with Conair. Our patented technology makes it safer and easier for authorized personnel to perform physical inspections, something travelers appreciate, which is ultimately what brands like Conair are looking for in their travel products and we are anticipating other brands to follow suit.”

To learn more about Safe Skies and its collection of TSA Recognized luggage locks visit https://www.safeskieslocks.com/.

About Conair Corporation

Conair Corporation began in 1959 as a small hair appliance and hair care company. Today it is one of the largest and most diversified consumer products companies in the world and it is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of personal care, grooming, health and beauty products, and premium kitchen electrics, tools, and cookware. Conair's passion for innovation and technology continue to produce products that exceed customer expectations. Through decades of hard work, the dedication of thousands of employees, strategic diversification and acquisitions, and that constant commitment to producing innovative products, Conair has evolved into a 2+billion dollar global company, selling professional salon products, personal care products, consumer and commercial kitchen appliances, and cookware under more than twenty-five brand names in over one-hundred and twenty countries around the world.

About Safe Skies

Founded in 2004, Safe Skies is the only luggage lock company protected by US Patents 7,021,537, 7,036,728, 8,145,576, and 9,879,447 and accepted and recognized by the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the airport security services of United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. Distinctively highlighted by the torch logo, Safe Skies luggage locks allow luggage screeners to safely inspect your luggage without clipping the lock. Safe Skies products, including TSA accepted padlocks, combination locks, zipper locks, cable locks and luggage straps are available worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Argentina, United Kingdom, Ireland, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Panama, and New Zealand.