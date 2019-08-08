Halo Announces Partnership with Nabis Provides Distribution Across Entire State of California

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO: HALO, OTCQX: AGEEF, Germany: A9KN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with one of California’s largest full service distributors, Nabis, to supply California dispensaries with Halo’s full assortment of branded products. This agreement provides Halo with distribution coverage across the entire state of California.

Nabis currently distributes over 60 brands to more than 650 dispensaries throughout California while providing an intuitive online platform that brings simplicity and efficiency to the cannabis supply chain. As a technology-driven company, Nabis manages logistics using its proprietary cannabis-compliant software system.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Halo Labs and further grow their business with our network across the state,” said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. “As a leading manufacturer of oils, their innovative thinking and quality of product is unmatched and we’re proud to broaden their footprint within California.”

David Orr, Chief Revenue Officer of Halo Labs, stated: “Partnering with Nabis is an excellent step in expanding Halo’s retail distribution reach in California. Nabis’ existing footprint and industry leading logistical expertise will help support our efforts to rapidly expand our in-dispensary presence in Northern California and build on our current footprint in Southern California.” He added, “Now California consumers will have increased access to our innovative and wide-ranging branded product set including GILT Dab Tabs™ and sauce pens.”

ABOUT HALO

Halo is a cannabis extraction company that develops and manufactures quality cannabis oils and concentrates, which are the fastest growing segments in the cannabis industry. Halo is a global leader in cannabis oil and concentrates, having produced over 4 million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. The Company has expertise across all major cannabis manufacturing processes, leveraging a variety of proprietary processes and products. The forward-thinking company is led by a strong management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The Company is currently operating in California and Oregon, as well as in Nevada with our partner Just Quality, LLC, and in Lesotho with the Bophelo strategic partnership. With a consumer-centric focus, Halo will continue to market innovative, branded, and private label products across multiple product categories.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo’s disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT NABIS

Nabis is the largest independent cannabis distributor based in California with a software front-end and infrastructural backend. The tech-driven company provides a lightning-fast distribution network for the fulfillment, storage, and sales of wholesale cannabis products for over 60 major brands, including Canndescent, THC Design, Cresco, Beezle, Nasha, and Honey Vape, to retailers across the state from small delivery businesses to major dispensary chains. Founded on a simple mission to modernize the cannabis supply chain in 2017, Nabis offers transparency and efficiency for partners through their unique software portal that seamlessly automates every aspect of cannabis distribution.

For more information, please visit www.nabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Halo’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Halo’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, Halo’s partnership with Nabis.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Halo is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Halo believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Halo does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Halo or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.