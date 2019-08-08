CPSI Signs Another Hospital in Montana

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, announced today that a fourth Montana hospital, Missouri River Medical Center, has selected both cloud-hosted electronic health record (EHR) from Evident and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions from TruBridge to better manage patient outcomes across care settings.

Missouri River Medical Center faced similar challenges to other healthcare facilities in the surrounding area that have recently chosen the Evident EHR and complementary RCM offerings from CPSI company, TruBridge. The continued need to meet government regulations, maximize reimbursement, improve cash flow by leveraging revenue cycle management tools and services, and gain efficiencies through system integration between various points of care were paramount for this seven-bed facility located in Fort Benton, Montana.

“When we saw what Evident’s EHR solution was capable of, we knew that we had found the right system,” said Louis King, chief executive officer of Missouri River Medical Center. “The ability to have system integration between the clinic, hospital and emergency department was very important. And, knowing that CPSI had the resources and expertise to manage our accelerated implementation timeline gave us assurance that we were moving forward with the right partner.”

“Over the course of the last seven weeks, we have been selected as the partner of choice for multiple hospital systems in Montana,” said Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI. “Their selection confirms the continued confidence and trust our customers have in CPSI and the many solutions we offer to ensure successful healthcare delivery to their communities.”

Missouri River Medical Center is expected to complete their implementation by the fourth quarter of 2019.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.