DeVry University to Offer Online Education in the Bahamas

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeVry University announced today a new partnership with Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology (BIBT) that will enable qualified Bahamian residents to earn a certificate or degree online at DeVry. Residents may be eligible for DeVry’s new scholarship program, called “Bridge to Brilliance,” which provides significant tuition savings and a complimentary* first academic session for qualifying residents.

As part of the Bridge to Brilliance Scholarship program, residents living in the Bahamas can earn a certificate, undergraduate and graduate degree at a group tuition rate. Eligible residents will take their first session at no cost*, including tuition and fees, as well as receive a 100 percent savings benefit for course resource fees and eBooks. DeVry is also waiving the application fee.

Bahamian residents can enroll in DeVry’s undergraduate and graduate certificate programs, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in such areas of study as accounting, business, technology, healthcare, liberal arts and media arts & technology.

“We’ve worked closely with the Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology to create an opportunity for residents to continue their education online, while making it affordable for eligible students at the same time,” said James Bartholomew, president and CEO of DeVry University. “The Bridge to Brilliance scholarship program allows residents to embark on an education program that can fit within their budget, their plans and their life. We are tremendously proud to offer DeVry’s career-focused, real-world degree programs and certificate programs to the people of the Bahamas.”

“We are thrilled to work with DeVry to both provide an opportunity for the residents of the Bahamas to earn credentials and a degree from a U.S.-based school, and offer a scholarship program to help them do so,” said Deswell Forbes, Ph.D., president and founder of BIBT. “At the Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology, we are committed to providing affordable and comprehensive training programs that support the socioeconomic, educational and cultural needs of our country. This partnership and scholarship program is one way to demonstrate that commitment.”

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

About Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology

The Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology was established in 2009 as an institution of higher learning in the Bahamas. It offers studies leading to associate and bachelor degrees in business administration, computer science, allied health sciences, hospitality & tourism management, teacher education law and accounting management. All programs are registered and approved by the National accreditation and Equivalency Council of the Bahamas (www.naecob.org) and accepted for credit transfer by colleges and universities abroad. For detailed information on programs and enrollment procedures, please visit our campus in Nassau or Freeport; or log on to our webpage at www.bibtbahamas.com.

*Bookstore fees are the responsibility of the student even during the first session of enrollment.