The American Journal of Managed Care® to Host the 2019 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announces the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) meeting that will take place on Nov. 8 at the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

The program will be co-chaired by Joseph Alvarnas, M.D., editor-in-chief of AJMC®’s Evidence-Based Oncology™ (EBO) and vice president of government affairs, senior medical director for employer strategy and associate clinical professor in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope, and Kashyap Patel, M.D., associate editor of EBO, chief executive officer of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care, vice president of the Community Oncology Alliance and trustee and clinical affairs chair for the Association of Community Cancer Centers.

“AJMC® is excited to once again host this year’s PCOC meeting in Philadelphia,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of AJMC®. “The meeting will help attendees put themselves in the best possible position to improve patient outcomes and their practices by allowing them to hear and learn from some of the top established thought leaders in the field of oncology.”

This patient-centric meeting will feature more than 25 leading experts including Rebecca Kaul, MBA, vice president and chief innovation officer at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Jeffrey F. Patton, M.D., president of physician services at OneOncology and chief executive officer of Tennessee Oncology. For a full list of presenters, click here.

PCOC is a one-day educational and highly interactive event that addresses topics such as advancing value-based payment models, the impact of consolidation and integration on oncology care, and the pharmacy’s role in patient care and management.

“At the upcoming PCOC conference, attendees will hear about the successes and challenges in the transition from volume to value in the delivery of cancer care from the subject matter experts,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Alvarnas added, “As cancer care evolves at a dramatic pace through new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, the PCOC conference is one of the best meetings imaginable to see where unprecedented level of innovation can take us.”

For more information or to register, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.