KBRA Assigns K1+ to State of Texas Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2019

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a short-term rating of K1+ to the State of Texas Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2019. KBRA also affirms the long-term rating of AAA and Stable Outlook on the State’s outstanding general obligation debt as well as the short-term rating of K1+ on the State’s Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2018.

Issuer: State of Texas Assigned Rating Outlook Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2019

(maturing August 27, 2020) K1+ Affirmed Rating Outlook General Obligation Bonds AAA Stable Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, Series 2018

(maturing August 29, 2019) K1+

The ratings on the State’s outstanding and soon to be marketed cash flow notes are based on KBRA’s U.S. State and Local Government Short-Term Cash Flow Note Rating Methodology. The general obligation rating is based on KBRA’s U.S. State General Obligation Rating Methodology.

Detailed report to follow.

