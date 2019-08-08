Kymeta Products Placed on the USSOCOM SDN Lite Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta—the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere—announced today that its products were placed on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). This contract places Kymeta on USSOCOM Special Operations Forces Deployable Node (SDN) Lite and is designed to support the procurement of modular, portable SATCOM terminal variants that will handle secure and non-secure voice, video, and data communications at several classification levels.

Being placed on this IDIQ contract significantly reduces the number of steps required by DoD units and commands to receive Kymeta equipment and services. USSOCOM and other Department of Defense (DoD) entities use the SDN Lite contract to non-competitively procure tactically deployed Special Operations Forces users with worldwide communications and connectivity hardware.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Kymeta and one that we have been striving towards for the past year,” said Paul Mattear, Vice President of Business Development and Sales. “This contract will help Special Operations Command reduce procurement time for mission-critical connectivity solutions from a year down to weeks – which is significant. We are also excited about this contract since government partnerships have been one of Kymeta’s key areas of focus. We believe we can help make a difference in providing reliable connectivity that human lives often depend on.”

Kymeta continues to use its flat-panel satellite antennas and terminals and KĀLO™ connectivity services to provide mobile connectivity on both satellite and satellite-cellular hybrid networks to customers around the world. Kymeta terminals offer ease of operation and network access speed, which makes Kymeta solutions valuable in a range of government field operations where deployment and high mobility are critical factors.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KĀLO™ connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

