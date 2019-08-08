Physicians’ Education Resource® Announces Scott Gottlieb as Keynote Speaker for the 37th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®), a worldwide leading resource for continuing medical education (CME), named public health expert and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb, M.D., as the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow®. This year’s keynote presentation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11:50 AM, the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“We are excited to have Dr. Gottlieb as the keynote speaker for this year’s Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium (CFS®) annual meeting,” said Phil Talamo, president of PER®. “Gottlieb is an expert in the field of health care access and public health advocacy, and his legacy at the FDA truly aligns with the meeting’s spirit of Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow as we pave the way for the future of cancer care.”

Gottlieb is a physician and served as the 23rd commissioner of the FDA from 2017-2019. His work focuses on advancing public health through developing and implementing innovative approaches to improving medical outcomes, reshaping health care delivery and expanding consumer choice and safety. Under his leadership, the FDA advanced new frameworks for the modern, safe and effective oversight of gene therapies, cell-based regenerative medicines, targeted drugs and digital health devices.

“With improvements in detection and monitoring, plus the discovery of new therapeutic options, we are changing the way cancer is treated. Now, more than ever, we are creating new advancements for the care of all patients with this disease,” said Dr. Gottlieb.

Gottlieb is widely published in leading medical journals and periodicals, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Fortune recognized him as one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders in 2018 and 2019, and he was named one of Time’s Health Care 50, which celebrates those who have transformed health care, in 2018.

The 37th Annual CFS® activity co-chairs — Adam M. Brufsky, M.D., Ph.D.; Benjamin P. Levy, M.D.; and William K. Oh, M.D. — will be joined by 100 world-renowned experts who will provide attendees with expert insights into the latest developments in cancer therapeutics, offering an unparalleled opportunity to learn how innovative approaches fit into existing treatment paradigms to optimize care and outcomes for their patients with cancer.

