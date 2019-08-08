Cree Lighting’s Stylus™ Linear Series: Clean Lines. Design Simplicity. Better Light.

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specifiers, architects and lighting designers looking for a sleek, versatile and simple to design-in product need look no further. Cree Lighting, A company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, today announces the availability of its new Stylus™ Linear Series – its first complete specification-grade portfolio.

The Stylus™ Linear Series combines sleek, seamless lines, brilliant color quality and ultra-smooth dimming down to one percent for a modern linear specification offering designed to enhance both form and function. Created to complement high-end minimalist concepts and open-plan layouts in corporate offices, hospitals and schools, the Stylus™ Series is a versatile and fresh option in the linear space.

“ Geometric, angular and squared concepts are what’s trending in architectural lighting design, and the Stylus™ Linear Series was created with this in mind,” said Craig Atwater, senior vice president and general manager at Cree Lighting. “ Stylus™ luminaires provide architects and lighting designers with a full linear suite that perfectly fits with today’s design concepts and is both versatile and simple to understand, configure, order and install.”

Versatility Meets Simplicity

The Stylus™ Linear Series is designed to remove the hurdles to specifying architectural linear lighting across large projects. With several combinations of optics and mounts to mix and match and a housing design to fit virtually any ceiling type, no application is out of reach. The Stylus™ portfolio is available in suspended, recessed, surface mount and wall mount fixtures with uplight and downlight options for suspended and wall mount fixtures.

Industry-leading Color Fidelity Sets the Stylus™ Portfolio Apart

With Cree Lighting’s exceptional 90+ CRI Cree TrueWhite® Technology with high R9>65 across the entire line and all CCT options (30K, 35K,40K), the Stylus™ Linear Series provides uniform light distribution with the truest natural colors. The Stylus™ Series also has ultra-smooth dimming down to one percent, with the control options specifiers prefer.

Easy Installation with a Worry-free Experience

The Stylus™ luminaire can run 2-foot to 72-foot increments at 120 volts with just one power drop, affording architects and lighting designers flexibility to fit almost any space with easy installation. With low, medium and high light output options, specifiers can choose whichever lumen package best complements their vision in both downlight and uplight configurations. Pre-installed connector brackets enable faster and easier field assembly and installation of continuous row applications.

Created with architects, designers and installers in mind, the Stylus™ Linear Series has been engineered to speed and simplify linear lighting design. With a design-in and ordering process that features an industry-leading online tool developed expressly to streamline the configuration process, the portfolio is versatile yet simple to understand, configure, order and install.

“ In a crowded field, our color and dimming capabilities along with our design-in approach are huge differentiators for us,” says Atwater. “ Combined with the technology, performance and high standards expected from Cree Lighting and an industry-leading 10-year limited warranty, the Stylus™ Linear Series is easily set apart from the rest.”

The Stylus™ Linear Series is available to order now through Cree Lighting sales channels in the United States and Canada. Customers who purchase the Stylus™ Linear Series also have access to responsive lighting plan assistance from Cree Lighting’s customer experience team. Visit https://lighting.cree.com/stylus to learn more.

About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, A company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, is a market-leading innovator of LED lighting fixtures, lamps and commercial lighting solutions for interior, exterior, and intelligent lighting applications. Cree Lighting’s cutting-edge technology delivers proven value for municipalities, as well as for education, automotive dealership, industrial and healthcare customers. The Cree Lighting team is committed to transforming the way people experience light through innovative technology and intelligence platforms that help make buildings more efficient and businesses more profitable. Visit https://www.creelighting.com for more information.