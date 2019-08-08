IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has expanded its relationship with WPP (NYSE:WPP) by awarding it the global public relations business for its Mainstream and Upscale brands.

The global consolidation of PR responsibilities will now be handled by Ogilvy, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe) and will be led out of Ogilvy’s New York office. WPP will provide PR counsel and support for Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Candlewood Suites®, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels ® and voco™ Hotels in key markets around the world.

Emma Corcoran, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications at IHG®, said: "With some of the world’s largest and well-known brands, such as Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza, each of our hotels provides guests with a unique travel experience. Partnering with WPP to tell engaging stories that drive greater awareness and preference among consumers is an important part of how we differentiate ourselves in the industry.”

Mark Read, WPP CEO, said: “It is always gratifying to win business from existing clients, particularly from such a strong global brand as IHG®. It shows that clients are reacting positively to our efforts to simplify our offer and make our talent more accessible.”

Jaime Prieto, Global Client Leader for WPP Team IHG®, said: “IHG® has a diverse and impressive portfolio of brands, and we are proud to be deepening our relationship with them globally.”

This marks an expanded partnership between WPP and IHG, who have worked together in select regional markets since 2012.

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We build better futures for our clients through an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell Suites™,and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 5,700 hotels and nearly 856,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club.

