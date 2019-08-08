 RealWear Acquires Kopin’s Golden-i Infinity

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealWear, the knowledge transfer platform company, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Kopin’s Golden-i™ Infinity Smart Screen.

“We are appreciative of our continuing partnership with Kopin as we continue to lead and expand the emerging industrial wearable product market,” said Andy Lowery, Cofounder and CEO of RealWear.

The market needs are broad and this product capability addresses additional segments beyond RealWear’s current products while leveraging its existing HMT platform.

”RealWear’s success and leadership in the market set the right conditions to make this deal beneficial for both parties,” said Paul Baker, SVP Strategic Business Officer, Kopin Corporation. “We are excited to see RealWear build on its established success and bring the new product line to market. We will continue to support RealWear as one of our closest partners.”

About RealWear

RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company’s flagship product, the HMT-1®, is the best ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker’s hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free software solutions, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge with remote mentor, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization and digital workflow solutions. Global leaders in energy, manufacturing and automotive industries trust the HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 to empower and connect their global workforce.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.