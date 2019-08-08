PTC Announces NTT’s RagingWire Data Centers as the Premier Diamond Sponsor for PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Telecommunications Council, otherwise recognized as PTC, announces RagingWire Data Centers, the Americas data center provider of NTT, as the premier, top-level sponsor for PTC’s Annual Conference, PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond, to be held from 19 to 22 January 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

RagingWire is taking the Diamond-level sponsor slot of PTC’20 to promote becoming part of NTT Ltd., which was launched on 1 July. NTT Ltd. combines the resources of 28 affiliate companies to form one entity with 43,000 employees, $11 billion in revenue, an MPLS WAN in 190+ countries, and data centers in 20 countries and regions with 33 multicloud connects.

“We are eagerly looking forward to showcasing the breakthrough global data center capabilities of NTT Ltd. at PTC’s Annual Conference,” said RagingWire President and CEO Doug Adams. “PTC’s goal of bringing the information and communications technology (ICT) community together from around the world aligns perfectly with NTT’s brand message of ‘Together we do great things.’”

Clients of NTT Ltd. can reach markets around the world via a global platform of data centers that are seamlessly interconnected by a top tier telecom and cloud ecosystem. Clients can also benefit from a broad selection of valuable managed services such as cloud, deployment management, cybersecurity, and call centers, with support for hyper-converged infrastructure.

RagingWire provides the foundation for those international connections by designing, building, and operating mission-critical data centers that offer customizable configurations, carrier neutral connectivity, 100 percent availability, superior customer service, and flexible contract terms for companies of all sizes and across all industries.

In the U.S., RagingWire has 265 megawatts of critical IT load spread across 2 million square feet of data center infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Sacramento and Silicon Valley in Northern California. Currently featured in RagingWire’s data center portfolio is the Dallas TX1 Data Center, the first building on their fully secure, 42-acre Dallas Data Center Campus. TX1 offers 230,000 square feet of space and 16 megawatts of critical IT power for customers to access, and has earned global acclaim for its innovative, attractive architecture and amenities.

“We are delighted to welcome RagingWire and NTT as our Diamond Sponsor for PTC’20, the premier event to bring together CEOs from the ICT industry,” remarked Sharon Nakama, chief executive officer of PTC. “RagingWire has been a leader and innovator in the data center industry for 20 years, and that tradition continues as part of NTT advancing the future of ICT worldwide.”

The PTC Annual Conference is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications conference, which provides attendees in the global communications industry with a three-day platform to focus on strategy, planning, networking, and discovering what lies ahead for the ICT industry.

For more information and to register for PTC’20: Vision 2020 and Beyond, visit www.ptc.org/ptc20.

About Pacific Telecommunications Council

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. PTC’s Annual Conference, held each January in Honolulu, is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications event and serves as the strategic springboard for the global communications industry.

About RagingWire Data Centers

RagingWire Data Centers designs, builds, and operates mission critical data centers that deliver 100% availability, high-density power, flexible configurations, carrier neutral connectivity, and superior customer service. The company has 265MW of critical IT load spread across 2 million square feet of data center infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Sacramento and Silicon Valley in Northern California with significant growth plans in these locations and other top North American data center markets. As part of NTT, RagingWire is one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the world with a global network of data centers in over 20 countries and regions, and one of the most financially strong companies in the data center industry. For more information visit www.ragingwire.com.