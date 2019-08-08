Phunware Announces Partnership with Comport for Best-in-Class Mobile Patient Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today a partnership with Comport Healthcare Solutions, an award-winning information technology partner experienced in mobile app consolidation for hospitals and their supporting infrastructure and security. Phunware’s enterprise cloud platform, called Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), paired with Comport’s deep patient engagement and Electronic Health Records (EHR) expertise, provides hospitals with a connected mobile healthcare platform resulting in both increased patient satisfaction and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) Star Ratings.

Patients and visitors have come to expect the same ease of use and access to information that they experience as consumers. The Phunware and Comport joint solution provides hospitals with a single digital front door strategy that streamlines and improves various points of friction in the patient journey. The patient-centered solution enables access to a myriad of health services through mobile devices, including receiving navigation instructions at the hospital, viewing prescription details, paying bills and even scheduling virtual appointments through Telehealth integrations.

“We are pleased to partner with Comport to provide hospitals with a competitive edge as they undertake their digital front door initiative,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Comport’s expertise in wireless networking and security solutions ensures that hospitals are equipped with the right underlying technology to support innovative digital experiences on mobile.”

“Many hospitals see wayfinding to and from parking areas as a valuable first step,” stated Geoff Bakeman, Comport’s VP Healthcare Solutions. “From there, however, the possibilities explode! Tracking high-value assets like wheelchairs, capturing patient experience feedback to correct any issues, posting urgent care and Emergency Room (ER) wait times – it’s really exciting to work with Phunware and each hospital to tailor their patient experience roadmap.”

As a result of the partnership, both Phunware and Comport will help hospitals bridge the gap between patient experience and hospital operations with a single digital front door to facilitate interactions and transactions between patients and providers. For more information about the joint solution, download the solution overview.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Comport

An award-winning trusted IT partner since 1982, Comport helps our customers achieve efficiencies needed to succeed in today's digital world, including leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. Comport specializes in Cloud and Managed Services, Advanced IT Data Centers, Mobility, Security and Networking. For more information, see www.comport.com.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.