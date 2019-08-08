Elsevier and LogicStream Health to Deliver Nurse Documentation Optimization Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, and LogicStream Health, a leading provider of clinical process improvement and control software, will collaborate to meet health systems’ needs for optimizing their nursing practice and documentation.

Nurses are burdened with heavy documentation responsibilities, particularly into electronic health records (EHRs). A recent studyi found that nurses on average document one data point every minute and spend 19 to 35 percent of practice time documenting care. Capturing and making sense of that content, and alleviating some of that burden through smarter documentation, will save time and effort for nurses and improve patient care.

Elsevier and LogicStream Health are tackling the problem of nurse documentation burden together by closely aligning their products: LogicStream Health’s Clinical Process Improvement and Control Software Solutions and Elsevier’s Care Planning.

LogicStream Health’s Clinical Process Improvement and Control Software Solutions offers hospital and clinic staff an efficient and effective way to manage their nursing flowsheets and measure their effectiveness for the clinical care being delivered.

“Elsevier and LogicStream Health have a shared vision about the need to fix big, costly problems in healthcare associated with clinical variation,” said Patrick Yoder, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer, LogicStream Health. “Lack of standardization in nursing flowsheets causes an enormous burden in terms of cost and time that nurses spend on documentation and can be an impediment to delivering effective patient care. Customers using our platform and nursing documentation optimization solutions have saved millions of dollars in nursing overtime expense and related labor efficiencies in their clinical process improvement efforts. One large health system in the Midwest was able to eliminate more than six minutes of flowsheet documentation time per nurse per shift. For a health system with 1,000 nurses that translates to 120,000 hours of nursing time per year and could save more than $8M in overtime. We are very excited about bringing this solution to market with Elsevier, the world’s leader in healthcare analytics solutions.”

Elsevier’s Care Planning, the Category Leader for Clinical Decision Support: Care Plans and Order Sets in the Best in KLAS®: Software & Services Report* for three straight years, is the industry’s only EHR-based care planning solution that combines the patient story, more than 600 evidence-based clinical practice guidelines and standardized assessments into one patient-centered plan of care across all care settings and disciplines.

“Effective longitudinal care coordination combined with practice transformation and optimized documentation workflows can help healthcare organizations improve care delivery,” said Hajo Oltmanns, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. “Elsevier is pleased to add LogicStream Health’s nurse documentation solution into our Care Planning suite. Together, we will help health systems reduce care variability and improve outcomes.”

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health is trusted by a community of high-performing healthcare providers across the United States. The company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform stands alone in its ability to help customers gain instant insights to improve vital clinical processes and better control patient care. As a result, customers reduce cost and improve outcomes. Healthcare customers are generating millions of dollars in ROI from the LogicStream Health platform, for example, by reducing high-cost medications; achieving significant reductions in CAUTI; and, reaching nearly 100% compliance with VTE protocols. The LogicStream Health SaaS platform complements modern EHR systems and is designed for rapid implementation and easy adoption by end-user clinicians, informaticists, data analysts, and executive teams striving to better control and manage clinical processes in near-real-time. LogicStream Health, developed by clinicians for clinicians, today is supporting hundreds of hospitals on a scalable and sustainable technology platform to standardize process and deliver highly reliable healthcare. For more information, visit our home page. Our mission is clear – Helping clinicians improve and better control the care they deliver to every patient, every day.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we’re committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray’s Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.

i Quantifying and Visualizing Nursing Flowsheet Documentation Burden in Acute and Critical Care, Sarah Collins, RN PhD, et al, AMIA Annu Symp Proc. 2018; 2018: 348–357, published online 2018 Dec 5.