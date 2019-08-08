Jacksam Corporation and The Blinc Group Announce Partnership and Reciprocal Distribution Agreement

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacksam Corporation (OTCQB: JKSM) (the “Company” or “Jacksam/Convectium”), a workflow automation company focused on developing machinery and equipment solutions for the cannabis and CBD industry, announced today that the Company has signed a Reciprocal Distribution Agreement with The Blinc Group, the leading provider of customized vaping solutions for cannabis industry.

The Agreement will focus on the following products:

Convectium Products

710 Shark Pneumatic Filling Machine

US 710 Electronic Shark (UL Certified)

US 710 Captain Capping Machine (UL Certified)

The Blinc Group Products

Customized design and vaping development work

Blinc X-Pro™ cartridges and pods

Blinc X-Pro™ disposables

Blinc X-Pro™ batteries

Commenting on the news, Jacksam/Convectium CEO Mark Adams stated: "Partnering with The Blinc Group allows us to offer customers the ability to work with the leading provider of customized solutions in the vaping industry. The Blinc Group has proven to be the leader in quality, innovation and safety in the industry. Together, the companies can rapidly expand market share by combining the best in class filling and capping solutions with the best in class customized products in the industry. The partnership is a major step in our new strategy of providing a full suite of solutions through new partners and distributors. We look forward to introducing The Blinc Group’s customized services and hardware to our expanding customer base.”

“We are very excited about this partnership, as Convectium’s industry footprint is well established and will help introduce Blinc’s high precision, compliant & science based vaping hardware to a broader audience. The combination of Convectium’s proprietary streamlined automation solutions with Blinc’s commitment to providing innovative, quality-controlled and safe products, will provide an unprecedented integrated solution for MSOs, LPs, extractors and brands looking to optimize their operations and go-to-market strategy,” commented Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, CEO of The Blinc Group.

About Jacksam/Convectium

Jacksam/Convectium designs and markets proprietary automated vape, POD and cartridge filling/capping equipment for the cannabis industry. Our automated equipment is designed and built in the U.S. and carries the only full UL certification in the U.S. Using Jacksam/Convectium's automated equipment, our customers increase output by up to 60 times over hand filling. Jacksam/Convectium is focused on helping our customers automate their workflow and quickly get custom branded products onto dispensary shelves. Over 100 companies, including many dominant brands in the space, rely on Jacksam/Convectium for automation of their filling operations.

About The Blinc Group

The Blinc Group works with MSOs, LPs, processors and brands to produce cutting edge vaping hardware solutions for their current and future needs, on the pillars of Innovation, Quality and Safety. Based around our patent pending X-Pro technologies, our full-service offering lets our clients focus on their core competencies like growing, extracting and selling the finished product, while Blinc becomes the seamless link between the marketing, product development and operations teams. As product safety and brand differentiation becomes more critical, Blinc is the only company that can produce bespoke vaping devices, from R&D, to sourcing certified raw materials, to getting the hardware produced in ISO / cGMP certified factories, as the whole process is overseen by our QA/QC team in China.