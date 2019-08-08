The CapStreet Group Announces Investment in Surgical Notes

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CapStreet Group, LLC is pleased to announce the completion of the majority recapitalization of Surgical Notes, Inc. (“Surgical Notes” or the “Company”), in partnership with the founders and shareholders.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Surgical Notes is a healthcare solutions company that provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of products and services designed to streamline the reimbursement process, reduce administrative costs, and better manage information for US ambulatory surgical centers (“ASC”). Surgical Notes leverages its technology and industry expertise to provide an integrated suite of products that allows ASCs to be more efficient and focus on patient care.

“The CapStreet team has been great to work with; they understand our business model and have a proven track record of building strong tech-enabled outsourced business service companies. With CapStreet as our partner, Surgical Notes will build on its legacy of excellent customer service, innovation and best in class technology. We will continue to focus on providing cutting edge, innovative revenue cycle solutions for the ASC industry,” said Randy Bishop. In connection with CapStreet’s investment, current President Mr. Bishop will transition to Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner with CapStreet, commented, “Randy and the rest of the Surgical Notes team have built a strong company that is well positioned for continued growth both organically and through acquisitions. We look forward to working with management in establishing a best in class outsourced solutions provider in the ASC market.” Walker Kahle, Vice President with CapStreet, added, “We look forward to working with Randy and the Surgical Notes team as they continue to develop new products and services for their customers.”

Surgical Notes is the ninth investment for CapStreet IV, LP, which has $340 million of committed capital.

The CapStreet team for the Surgical Notes investment also included Kevin Johnson and Rob Madorsky.

Waterview Investment Banking served as the financial advisor to Surgical Notes. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as CapStreet’s legal counsel, while Polsinelli, P.C. served as Surgical Notes’ legal counsel.

About The CapStreet Group

The CapStreet Group is a Houston, Texas based private equity firm that invests in owner-managed, lower middle market companies. CapStreet targets companies operating in the outsourced business service sector and the industrial distribution, services and manufacturing sectors. CapStreet’s approach is to partner with excellent management teams to build out corporate infrastructure, accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.