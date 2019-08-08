Sarasota County Florida Clerk and Comptroller Partners with Ontario Systems for High-Tech Transformation

MUNCIE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise revenue cycle management software to healthcare, accounts receivable management, and government markets, has partnered with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller of Sarasota County, Florida to implement technology to increase awareness and options available to those who must comply with court sanctioned financial obligations to pay a fine or fee.

Working closely with Ontario Systems’ government, legal, and software specialists, the Sarasota Clerk and Comptroller’s office will bring its customer service vision to life using Ontario Systems’ RevQ+ platform. RevQ+ will provide multichannel communication options such as text and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) to remind customers of important compliance dates and commitments to avoid court sanctions or consequences for failure to comply. RevQ+ will also provide constituents with automated payment options, making it easier and more convenient to pay outstanding fines and fees.

“With RevQ+, we’ll be able to meet our constituents’ needs with the utmost efficiency, quality, and transparency. Some might even suggest that my office will be in a better position to incorporate a more nurturing approach to compliance,” says Karen E. Rushing, Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller of Sarasota County. “For example, just this past year my office received over 35,000 new case filings and approximately 52,000 civil citations. We expect that RevQ+ will provide us with the platform to automate the way we communicate with those who would benefit from hearing and understanding options that would keep their accounts from falling into a non-compliance status. We expect this vendor to automate functions and provide account management tools and give us what we need to proactively work with constituents instead of waiting until they have fallen deeper into despair.”

“We look forward to helping the Sarasota County Clerk and Comptroller implement this change,” says Jay Moorman, General Manager of State and Local Government Business at Ontario Systems. “We’ve seen how automation can help courts of all sizes deliver the type of service they envision with the resources they have. With RevQ+ in place, Sarasota County will be in the forefront of offering a nurturing approach to compliance.”

About the Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller of Sarasota County

The Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller of Sarasota County, by authority of the Constitution of the State of Florida and Florida Law, serves as the Clerk of both the Circuit and County Court, the county’s Chief Financial Officer, Auditor, Treasurer and Recorder. The Sarasota County Clerk and Comptroller is dedicated to providing the products, services, and resources that keep Sarasota at the forefront of Florida’s best communities.

About RevQ+

RevQ+ is an industry-leading software solution that nurtures a more compliant collections process for government offices of all sizes. Powered by Ontario Systems’ RevQ® technology, RevQ+ automates collections functions to streamline workflows, lower administrative burdens and costs, improve constituent communications, and optimize revenue recovery.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a leading provider of enterprise revenue cycle management software to the healthcare, accounts receivable management, and government markets. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Muncie, Ind., Ontario Systems offers a full portfolio of leading software platforms, including Artiva RM™, Artiva HCx™, Contact Savvy®, and RevQ®. Ontario Systems’ industry-leading customers include 5 of the 15 largest hospital networks who actively manage over $40 billion in receivables collectively, as well as 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies and more than a hundred federal, state and municipal government clients in the U.S.

