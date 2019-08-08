BAE Systems to Enhance Maritime Operations and Flight Safety Systems aboard Large Deck U.S. Navy Ships and New Construction Aircraft Carriers

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime contractor position on a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to enhance maritime operations and flight safety systems aboard new construction aircraft carriers and large deck amphibious ships. (Photo: DVIDS)

The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime contractor position on a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to enhance maritime operations and flight safety systems aboard new construction aircraft carriers and large deck amphibious ships. (Photo: DVIDS)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a prime contractor position on a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to enhance maritime operations and flight safety systems aboard new construction aircraft carriers and large deck amphibious ships, to include refueling and complex overhaul ships.

BAE Systems was one of three contractors awarded the opportunity to bid on future integration, engineering, assembly, testing, and installation focused task orders awarded throughout an eight-year ordering period. The work will be performed to enhance a variety of distributed systems that provide network capabilities, communications, command and control, intelligence, and non-tactical data management.

“As a leading systems integrator, we continuously seek to broaden our support to the U.S. Navy to advance its C5ISR capabilities,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “We are working with our defense customers to innovate our approach to systems development to better meet their ever evolving mission requirements in alignment with construction and modernization priorities.”

A majority of the work awarded will take place near the U.S. Navy’s Test and Integration Facility Complex, alternatively known as the C4I-System Innovation Facility, located at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic in Charleston, SC. Additional work is slated for shipyards in Pascagoula, MS; Newport News, VA; and Norfolk, VA.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of solutions and services enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.