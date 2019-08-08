OFX announced as the Official Global FX Partner of the ITF

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OFX and the ITF have today announced a multi-year partnership agreement for OFX to become the exclusive Global FX Partner of the ITF.

Through this partnership, OFX will provide leading foreign exchange services, enabling the ITF and its member nations to make payments in a choice of over 55 currencies at competitive exchange rates and with fee-free OFX transactions. The ITF and the wider tennis community will have access to OFX’s dedicated local and global payment specialists, easy to use online platform and preferential 24/7 customer support. By partnering with OFX, they can manage their currency risk and save money, whilst increasing the funds available for the development and enhancement of the global game.

Sarah Webb, president of OFX UK and Europe, said: “ We are excited to be the Official Global FX Partner of the ITF. OFX was founded to offer businesses and consumers, like the global ITF sports community, unparalleled service and a fairer deal when transferring money abroad. This global partnership will facilitate easier local currency payments and offer tangible savings that can be passed on to all of its member nations and players.”

Kelly Fairweather, ITF Chief Operating Officer, added: “ The ITF is delighted to partner with OFX, whose global footprint and service will bring multiple benefits for the ITF and the wider tennis community. The ITF, along with our member nations, are responsible for the development and growth of tennis globally and therefore, any savings that can be made will mean more can be invested into achieving these objectives.”

Introducing OFX

OFX has been helping global clients with their international payments for more than 20 years.

With currency experts based in seven major cities globally, award winning technology and 24/7 access to a live customer service team, OFX clients are empowered to transact across borders when, where and how they want. OFX works with businesses and consumers to plan with confidence and enjoy savings.

Clients can send money to 197 countries using 55 different currencies

OFX has dedicated local and global currency specialists and 24/7 customer support teams

Award winning and easy to use digital platform

1 million global customers

AUD $150 billion transferred globally

Local expertise in offices across the globe including London, San Francisco, Toronto, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Auckland

Partnered with 16 international banks with 115 local banking accounts around the world to enable rapid, reliable transfers

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) listed

