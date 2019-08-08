Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed contracts with several North Carolina K-12 school districts under the Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) School Business Systems Modernization Program. New Hanover County Schools, Stanly County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, Swain County Schools, and Craven County Schools have selected Tyler’s Munis® enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to help enhance school business operations and improve overall efficiency in their districts.

After a thorough review, each district selected Tyler’s Munis solution, including financial, HR and payroll, procurement, and revenue management suites. These software solutions will be implemented in Tyler’s cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) environment, which provides secure, enterprise-class data storage and 24/7 remote access with built-in recovery services. As early adopters, these districts will play an important role in shaping future Munis implementations across the state.

“We’re excited to be the first local education agency in North Carolina to select Tyler’s Munis solution under DPI’s master services agreement,” said Mary Hazel Small, chief finance officer, New Hanover County Schools. “With 44 schools serving approximately 26,000 students, we knew we needed a powerful ERP system that would accurately and effectively manage a lot of critical information. Tyler’s Munis solution will bring us greater data transparency, improve processes, and streamline overall financial and HR management.”

Tyler’s Munis solution will empower the districts with:

Integrated data

Comprehensive financial and HR workflow

Electronic document imaging

Built-in disaster recovery protection

Student activity management

The addition of Tyler’s ExecuTime™ solution

“We’re pleased to have signed a growing number of school districts in North Carolina under the master services agreement, and we look forward to helping these districts improve overall information transparency while also enabling them to make important data-driven decisions,” said Chris Webster, vice president of implementation for Tyler’s ERP & Schools Division. “We’re eager to work with these early adopters on the implementations, and we’re confident that Munis will deliver advanced benefits like integrated data and streamlined workflows for each district.”

New Hanover County Schools is based in the city of Wilmington and is the 12th largest district in North Carolina with approximately 26,000 students and more than 1,700 teachers. The county is a user of Tyler’s EnerGov™ civic services suite and was recently awarded the 2019 Achievement Award in Community and Economic Development by the National Association of Counties for its implementation of the solution. Stanly County Schools is based just outside of Charlotte and serves more than 8,400 students. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is based in the rapidly growing Research Triangle region, with 19 schools and more than 2,000 teachers and staff to serve a student population that recently passed 12,000. Swain County Schools has 170 staff with 2,000 students. And, Craven County Schools encompasses 25 schools with more than 13,000 students.

Munis is used by more than 550 school districts across the country. Today, one in four school districts nationwide uses a Tyler solution in their software ecosystem ensuring modern and efficient processing solutions for the enterprise, including student transportation and student information solutions.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is the largest and most established provider of integrated software and technology services focused on the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 21,000 successful installations across 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. A financially strong company, Tyler has achieved double-digit revenue growth every quarter since 2012. It was also named to Forbes’ “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018 and recognized twice on its “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.