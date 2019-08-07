Montrose Environmental Group Continues to Build their International Presence Acquiring LEHDER Environmental Services

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”), a high-growth environmental services company, and LEHDER Environmental Services (“LEHDER”), one of Canada’s largest air quality management companies, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Montrose has acquired LEHDER. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LEHDER, pronounced “leader,” combines broad expertise in industrial air quality management with comprehensive knowledge of Canadian regulatory requirements to promote compliance with operational flexibility. LEHDER's multidisciplinary team of consulting professionals includes engineers, scientists, information management specialists, industrial hygienists, biologists and technologists working together to provide integrated solutions.

This acquisition allows Montrose to expand its international reach, combining LEHDER’s expertise in Canadian stack testing, permitting, and consulting with Montrose’s array of world-class environmental services for industrial customers.

“We’ve been aware of LEHDER for several years, and their customer reputation is unmatched,” said Shawn Nelezen, Senior Vice President at Montrose. “Our team members have great respect for the LEHDER professionals they’ve met.” Nelezen continued, “Now, in addition to accessing a broader suite of services, our international customers will have a local, single point of contact, decreasing response time and costs.”

For Des Hayles, a LEHDER founder and Principal, the Montrose acquisition is a great opportunity to promote long-term growth. “Montrose was the best fit for where we are now, and moving forward.” Hayles added, “Combining our resources with Montrose increases capacity and bench strength. Our customers will benefit from the broader knowledge base.”

About LEHDER Environmental Services

Formed in 1995, LEHDER Environmental Services is one of the largest air quality management companies in Canada. LEHDER helps customers make decisions that provide operational flexibility while meeting regulatory, economic, and social requirements. With expertise in source testing, emission inventories, air dispersion modeling, data analysis, and approval applications, LEHDER serves a wide range of refining, petrochemical, energy, and manufacturing customers.

LEHDER is headquartered in Point Edward, Ontario, with its Western Division based in Edmonton, Alberta. For more information, visit www.lehder.com.

About Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) is a high-growth environmental services company with more than 50 locations and 1,200 employees in North America. As one of the largest companies focused on environmental solutions, they support government and commercial organizations with a diverse range of services. Their expertise covers everything from comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, permitting, engineering, and remediation. Montrose understands the unique nature of each client’s situation and employs their broad range of services and expertise to offer equally specialized services — everything from turn-key anaerobic digesters to landfill gas-to-energy development, from tribal gaming environmental studies to water rights issues and more. Working with Montrose, clients gain the personalized, collaborative attention inherent with a local presence along with the peace of mind that grows out of national scale and a respected track record. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.