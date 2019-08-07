Grant Thornton named Workday Advisory Services Partner

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP today announced that it has been named a Workday Advisory Services Partner. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

As a Workday Advisory Services Partner, Grant Thornton will advise customers on a number of areas surrounding the adoption of Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). Workday Financial Management and Workday HCM support a complete range of financial and people-based processes that provide clients with real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

Through this relationship, Grant Thornton will pair its range of business advisory acumen – including C-Suite offerings – with Workday applications to help companies achieve business transformation and system modernization. These services include business strategy and transformation, selection services, program and project execution, process and data optimization, organizational design, project assurance and internal controls, shared services, mergers and acquisitions, and change management.

“The business environment is evolving and our clients are looking to transform their operations with technology. By teaming with Workday, we can help clients deploy leading financial management and HCM solutions with Grant Thornton’s well-established advisory capabilities,” said Chris Lilley, national managing principal of Business Applications at Grant Thornton. “Workday and Grant Thornton are committed to innovation that drives businesses forward, and we’re now able to provide our clients with a broader array of solutions to make back-office transformation possible.”

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

Workday® trademarks used herein are the property of Workday, Inc.