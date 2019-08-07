North Fulton Community Improvement District is First in Georgia to Approve Connected Vehicle Technology to Improve Safety and Driver Time at Intersections

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The North Fulton Community Improvement District (NFCID) announced the approval for a state-of-the-art Connected Vehicle system, which will connect 44 contiguous intersections within North Fulton. The NFCID will partner with Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, to begin deploying this technology throughout the North Fulton area.

The project will equip all intersection traffic signals with special technology to communicate with vehicles and provide audio cues of “red light running” and “get ready for green.” Equipped emergency vehicles will save approximately 10-12 seconds per intersection by automatically getting green lights, while all other traffic is safely brought to a halt. The technology will also enable equipped transit buses to have green light priority.

The technology will encompass all three connected vehicle communication platforms including: 4G LTE, Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) and Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X). Motorists can also download the TravelSafely™ app for free, which will connect them to this new technology.

“This initiative certainly positions Georgia, and the North Fulton community, as a leader in the connected vehicle arena,” said Kerry Armstrong of Pope & Land Real Estate, and Chairman of the North Fulton CID. “The technology enables us to provide next level direct connection between intersections, vehicles and motorists. It’s a true game changer.”

“This is an exciting day for our community as we bring this next level Connected Vehicle technology to North Fulton,” said Brandon Beach, Executive Director of the North Fulton CID. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Applied Information to bring this to life, and subsequently provide first responders, transit buses, commuters and special events an avenue to more safely and efficiently navigate our streets and the community.”

The NFCID will contribute $308,000 toward the project, which will cover all intersections currently within the NFCID boundaries. The program will continue to add partners and areas where this technology can be applied.

The TravelSafely app can be found on iTunes or the Google Play store for free.

To learn more about the North Fulton CID, visit www.NorthFultonCID.com or call 678-397-0570.

About the North Fulton Community Improvement District

The North Fulton Community Improvement District (CID) is an infrastructure financing mechanism formed by committed business leaders who are dedicated to the advancement of the North Fulton region. This organization is funded by commercial property owners within the district, which stretches along Ga. 400 from Mansell Road north to McGinnis Ferry Road. Since its inception in 2003, the North Fulton CID has invested $22 million to bring more than $116 million in infrastructure projects to our district. For more information, visit www.NorthFultonCID.com or call 678-397-0570.