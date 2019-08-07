Hanes Encourages Men To Love The Skin They’re In With New ‘Every Bod’ Campaign

Hanes is making the world a more comfortable place for every body. The brand's new "Every Bod" campaign featuring men of all types – from gym-sculpted to sofa surfers – all happy in their Hanes Comfort FlexFit boxer briefs in a range of new colors. (Photo: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanes is making the world a more comfortable place for every body.

The brand has launched its new “Every Bod” campaign featuring men of all types – from gym-sculpted to sofa surfers – all happy in their Hanes Comfort FlexFit boxer briefs in a range of new colors and celebrating who they are. Created in partnership with The Martin Agency, the campaign will run both 15- and 30-second spots across specific network and cable channels, online video and is supported by Facebook and Instagram content. To view the spots, visit: https://youtu.be/ONhS1dry0lg.

“Celebrating inclusivity and authenticity, the campaign demonstrates how Hanes holds true to its promise to provide comfortable essentials that help people look and feel their best every day,” said Sidney Falken, chief branding officer for HanesBrands.

According to John Szalay, associate creative director at The Martin Agency, there was only one way to best convey this message. “We felt that music was the best way to bring this idea to life because if you feel confident enough to sing in your underwear in random places, you’ve got to truly be comfortable with yourself,” Szalay said. “We landed on an idea that establishes a fresh, new voice for Hanes that also feels big and thoughtful with a hint of fun.”

As part of Hanes’ overall mission, “Comfort for All,” the iconic apparel brand is addressing the culturally driven body anxiety often associated with women but also faced by men. The Every Bod campaign focuses on helping men feel comfortable – both inside and out.

“Society continues to perpetuate unrealistic expectations that impact how all of us, including men, feel about the way we look,” Falken said. “Every Bod reminds men that being comfortable with themselves will also make them confident. We are proud of our new campaign, and we truly feel that every bod is happy in Hanes.”

