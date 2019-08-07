Belimed Awarded Instrument Cleaners and Enzymatics Agreement with Premier

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belimed has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for instrument cleaners and enzymatics with Premier. Effective October 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for instrument cleaners and enzymatics.

“Belimed is pleased to be part of Premier’s instrument cleaners and enzymatics offering,” said Andy Molnar, Belimed U.S. president. “Belimed Protect® offers Premier members the advantage of shorter cycle times and absolute confidence in complete sterile processing of instrumentation.”

Belimed Protect is Belimed’s portfolio of proprietary cleaning solutions, specially formulated to optimize and improve productivity during the decontamination process. Belimed Protect reinforces Belimed’s commitment to high performance in sterile processing environments. The multi-enzyme formulation is subtilisin free and has been independently tested and classified as non-irritating to both the eyes and skin. Belimed Protect products also have a unique color and number coded labeling system designed to reinforce what product is used at each step and reduce the risk of dosing errors. The entire line focuses on protecting patients, staff, the environment and the hospital’s bottom line.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Belimed

Belimed, Inc. is a leading supplier of technology-based cleaning, disinfection, and sterile processing products and services for the medical industry. Founded in 1990, with global headquarters in Zug Switzerland, Belimed is continually expanding its portfolio of systems for increased efficiency in sterile processing departments.

Through additional services such as planning, simulation, validation and support in optimizing overall costs and consumables requirements, Belimed delivers genuine added value to its customers. At Belimed, Inc., we are different; our singular focus on our customer’s world gives us the expertise to help them uncover and resolve process challenges, streamline and improve their overall work environment and provide the OR with safe and sterile instruments. That’s sterile processing with absolute confidence.

For more information, visit www.belimed.com.