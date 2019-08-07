Utz® To Be Presenting Sponsor of The National League Division Series

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz Quality Foods, LLC, the Official Salty Snack of Major League Baseball, is excited to announce the company will be the presenting sponsor of the 2019 National League Division Series (NLDS). In its second season partnering with MLB, Utz has increased its excitement-building around the sport with advertising, promotions, sampling and a range of co-branded products such as Utz® 12 oz White Cheddar Cheeseballs “Baseballs” as well as signature potato chips.

The NLDS sponsorship is another major step in the partnership and grants Utz further brand-building exposure to millions of MLB fans in the post season across national broadcasts and MLB-owned channels, as well as integration in ballparks throughout the length of the NLDS series.

“Utz is proud to be partnering with Major League Baseball for a second season and our first post- season sponsorship,” said Tom Flocco, President and COO of Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “This is a great opportunity to excite MLB fans during the peak season with the time-honored tradition of watching baseball and enjoying their favorite snack foods. Baseball and Utz snacks, they’re a winning combination!”

In addition to advertising and promotions, Utz offers co-branded, integrated baseball themed packaging using all 30 MLB Clubs to further excite and reach fans with great tasting snack foods. Look for specially-marked Utz® Original and Utz® Ripple Potato Chip packages with all 30 Clubs among other Utz offerings at leading retailers across the US. The packaging is a sure “hit” for any baseball fan!

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family-managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass-merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Major League Baseball is the best-attended sport in North America, and since 2004, MLB has enjoyed its best-attended seasons in the history of the game. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB currently features record levels of labor peace, competitive balance and industry revenues, as well as the most comprehensive drug-testing program in American professional sports. MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing and community relations endeavors. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.