Republic Airways Expands Operations With Delta Air Lines

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In concert with its 45th anniversary this month, Republic announced it is expanding its partnership with Delta Air Lines. The agreement adds 30 Embraer 175 E-Jet aircraft to the airline’s fleet and further expands Republic’s leadership position as the world’s largest E-Jet operator with over 220 aircraft. The first aircraft will be delivered in October 2019, and deliveries will continue through July 2020.

Republic currently operates approximately 38 aircraft for Delta and expects the expansion to increase its scheduled daily operations for Delta by more than 75 percent.

“Our partnership with Delta is a vital part of our business, and we’re excited by the opportunity to expand our relationship with Delta and continue to serve its customers,” said Bryan Bedford, Republic Airways president and chief executive officer. “Over the last several years, our team – flight attendants, mechanics, pilots, dispatchers, associates in every department – has been working hard to position us for growth and to enable us to respond to the needs of our codeshare partners. Their hard work is the reason we can make this announcement today.”

The operational expansion will lead to the opening of two new bases within Republic’s network, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). Republic currently has maintenance operations in Louisville and will add its crew base in December. Boston, also opening in December, will operate as a crew and maintenance base, with positions open for hire now. Republic currently has 13 crew and maintenance base locations across the Midwest and East Coast.

Republic currently employs more than 6,000 associates and is the second largest regional airline in the country. The airline traces its origins to Chautauqua Airlines and its first flights on August 1, 1974, from Jamestown, NY, employing two Beechcraft 99 aircraft.

About Republic: Founded in 1974, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. Republic operates a fleet of nearly 200 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with about 1,000 daily flights to 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its codeshare partners’ brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs more than 6,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.

In May 2018, Republic opened the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, a commercial aviation pilot training school in Indianapolis. LIFT uses state-of-the-art training technologies that combine flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. Graduates are guaranteed a job as a First Officer at Republic. Learn more at www.flywithlift.com.