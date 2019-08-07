WILLIAMS SONOMA AND CHEF THOMAS KELLER LAUNCH THE THOMAS KELLER SIGNATURE CUTLERY COLLECTION BY CANGSHAN

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced the launch of a cutlery collaboration in partnership with award-winning chef Thomas Keller and Cangshan Cutlery Company. The new knife collection will feature twenty cutlery products that were developed with rigorous focus on every detail to ensure each piece performs flawlessly.

Designed by Michelin-starred chef Thomas Keller and crafted by award-winning cutlery maker Cangshan, each knife elevates and augments the skills of the user. The knives are forged from Swedish Damasteel® RWL34 powdered steel, an extraordinarily fine-grained, high-alloy steel known for its excellent edge strength, hardness and corrosion-resistance. The collection is packaged in walnut storage boxes featuring Chef Keller’s signature.

“The Cangshan team and I share an understanding of the importance of premium materials and the precision of craftsmanship, and I have put my signature on something that I know will benefit home cooks," Chef Keller says. “I’m so proud of what we created and am excited to introduce our cutlery collection at Williams Sonoma.”

“The Thomas Keller Signature Collection by Cangshan continues in the tradition of Williams Sonoma’s exclusive partnership with Chef Keller that has always provided our customers with best-in-class products from cookware to food,” said Ryan Ross, President of Williams Sonoma. “Williams Sonoma worked with Chef Keller to create a knife skills video series that allows our customers to see how Chef Keller uses his new cutlery collection in his world-renowned restaurants.”

To coincide with the launch of the cutlery collection Williams Sonoma will launch a five-part video series that feature Chef Keller demonstrating some of his favorite knife skills. The “How To” video series will demonstrate techniques that include:

Honing a Knife

How to Brunoise a Carrot

Breaking Down a Whole Chicken

How to Tournée a Potato

Carving a Roasted Chicken

All videos will be available at www.williams-sonoma.com/ThomasKellerbyCangshan

The Thomas Keller Signature Cutlery Collection by Cangshan Includes:

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 7-Piece Knife Block Set – Hand polished and hand sharpened by expert bladesmiths, the 7-piece set includes a paring knife, utility knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, honing steel, kitchen shears, and 14-slot walnut knife block. $499.95

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 17-Piece Knife Block Set – Richly grained American walnut block showcases the beauty of this set, which includes a peeling knife, paring knife, serrated utility knife, tomato/cheese knife, boning knife, six fine-edge steak knives, santoku, bread knife, chef’s knife, honing steel, kitchen shears, and 16-slot walnut knife block. $1,199.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 7-Piece Magnetic Knife Set – Slim, sleek, and exceptionally well-balanced, this set includes a paring knife, utility knife, eight-inch chef knife, ten-inch chef knife, bread knife, carving knife, and walnut magnetic knife bar. $799.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 5-Piece Knife Block Set- Meticulously designed for form and function this set includes a chef knife, serrated utility knife, a paring and kitchen shears in a four- slot walnut block. $349.95

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 3-Piece TAI Knife Block Set- Minimal, essential and beautiful, this set includes a chef knife and a paring knife in a unique walnut block. Perfect for small spaces. $299.95

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 10” Chef's Knife – Slightly curved edge rocks back and forth for quick, accurate slicing, mincing and dicing. $249.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 8” Chef's Knife – Slightly curved edge rocks back and forth for quick, accurate slicing, mincing and dicing. $199.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 8" Bread Knife – Serrated blade cleanly cuts food with tough or waxy skin like bread, sausage and tomatoes. $199.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 6" Boning Knife – Flexible blade is perfectly suited for closely cutting meat. $169.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 8" Honing Steel– Diamond coated steel removes burrs and allows knives to retain keen edges between sharpening. $59.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 5" Serrated Utility Knife – Serrated blade used on soft bread with hard crusts and tomatoes with waxy, slippery skin. $119.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 10.5" Carving Knife – Long thin blade cuts evenly through large pieces of meat and roasts. $249.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 7" Santoku Knife – Hollow-ground blade reduces surface resistance, aiding the user in making smooth, precise slices. $179.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan Set of 4 Steak Knives – Fine-edge blades cut cleanly through meat without tearing. Comes with four 5” steak knives. $279.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 2.75" Peeling Knife – Curved blade in order to peel and carve. $99.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 5" Fine Edge Steak Knife – Fine-edge steak knife cuts cleanly through meat. $119.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 7" Utility Knife – Excels for jobs that require a smaller thinner and more agile blade. $169.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 3.5" Paring Knife – The perfect knife for small, delicate cutting such as fruit, trimming, or peeling. $99.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan Carving Knife Set – Set includes carving knife, carving fork, and walnut storage case. $279.95.

Thomas Keller by Cangshan 5" Fine Edge Utility Knife – Smaller, thinner, and more agile blade than a chef’s knife. $119.95.

For more information about Williams Sonoma’s Collaboration with Chef Thomas Keller or to find a store near you, please visit www.williams-sonoma.com/ThomasKellerbyCangshan.

About Williams Sonoma

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williamssonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

About Thomas Keller

Thomas Keller is renowned for his culinary skills and high standards. He has established a new paradigm within the hospitality profession and his collection of restaurants include The French Laundry, now celebrating its twenty-fifth year, and Per Se, both with three Michelin stars. As the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, he is also the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. A place where excellence, execution and innovation intersect, Chef Keller’s restaurants approach one guest at a time, and also include his newest venture, TAK Room, Ad Hoc + addendum, Bouchon, The Surf Club Restaurant, La Calenda and Bouchon Bakeries in the United States and in the Middle East. He has received countless accolades, including The Culinary Institute of America’s “Chef of the Year” Award, The James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” and “Outstanding Restaurateur” Awards, and was inducted into the 12th Class of the California Hall of Fame in December 2018. Known for his dedication to mentoring young chefs, in 2017, Chef Keller, along with Chef Daniel Boulud, led Team USA to a historic gold win at the Bocuse d’Or.

About Cangshan

Cangshan Cutlery was born from the vision of its founder, Henry Liu a Chinese immigrant and his team of passionate and highly skilled employees both in China and the United States. With a successful career in the food service industry he was determined to create knives that would be as good or better than any of the commercially available cutlery in the market. We believe that tools should look great and perform perfectly. Our knives are handcrafted by real and passionate artisans creating beautiful, functional tools in Yangjiang China a knife district that has a 1500-year history. Cangshan has won over 27 design awards for the superior design and exceptional quality of our knife lines but if we just made a great looking knife then we would only be half done, the knife needs to also perform. The Cangshan logo was handwritten by Henry’s father and it is his father's values, passed down to his son, that is the real spirit of everything we do at Cangshan. While perfection is an idea that is impossible to achieve that should not be a reason to abandon the pursuit. We are blessed to have a team that lives this principle on a daily basis and the result has been creating a product that every single person involved in the process can be proud of. We have poured our heart and soul into creating Cangshan Cutlery and we look forward to continuing the pursuit of perfection for years to come.