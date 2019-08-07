VitalSource and Macmillan Learning team-up to improve student access to course content.

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its continued commitment to improving student learning and removing barriers to course materials, VitalSource® today announced a new collaboration with Macmillan Learning that will help simplify courseware integrations and streamline administrative setup for institutions.

VitalSource began piloting these new integrations with Macmillan Learning in June, offering students and instructors seamless access to their digital courseware including LaunchPad, Sapling, and Achieve Read & Practice through a single integration powered by VitalSource’s product, Launch, that serves as a gateway between a school's Learning Management System (LMS) and Macmillan Learning’s materials (books, courseware, other digital content).

“The single most important thing we can do to support student success is help ensure students have the essential course materials necessary to learn and excel in the classroom," said Dr. Michael Hale, Vice President, Education for VitalSource. “At VitalSource, we want to make it as simple as possible for students and faculty to gain immediate access to valuable courseware and learning tools without burdensome access codes and logins. We’re excited to partner with Macmillan Learning to improve user experiences across the board.”

Supporting and scaling Inclusive Access courseware integrations within a campus LMS can be time-consuming - not just for campus technology staff and education publishers, but also for students and instructors who must juggle multiple codes and logins to access content. The new integrations powered by Launch will eliminate unnecessary access codes and course keys, making it easier for students to obtain the content required for academic success on the very first day of class.

“Learning is a collective endeavor, and partnerships like the ones we have with VitalSource help to improve the student’s educational journey by making course materials more affordable and simpler to access,” said Greg David, Senior Vice President, Sales for Macmillan Learning.

The integrations powered by VitalSource's Launch will:

Eliminate the need for multiple publisher integrations, allowing institutions to integrate with one product for all content access

Scale content distribution, setup, and administration within the LMS

Simplify vendor security approvals and billing via VitalSource

Remove the need for instructors to serve as tech support for students

Eliminate lengthy integration setup between institutions and publishers

Allow Macmillan to focus on developing quality content, instead of technological integrations

Coupled with the power of Inclusive Access, this new integration will encourage greater cost savings and support continued student success and learning by enabling students to easily access courseware on the first day of class at the best possible price. Leveraging this type of integration through VitalSource has demonstrated higher student success, lower opt-out rates, and fewer support issues overall for both the institution and publisher.

About VitalSource | get.vitalsource.com

VitalSource Technologies LLC, part of Ingram Content Group, is improving the learning experience by making it easier to create and deliver effective and affordable content. The preferred choice among educational institutions and companies for digital learning materials, VitalSource helps over 1,000 educational content providers create and deliver seamless interactive learning experiences through its exclusive Bookshelf® platform to millions of learners at 7,000 institutions. Bookshelf users opened more than 20 million digital textbooks last year and read more than 3.3 billion pages. Follow VitalSource on Twitter at @VitalSource.

Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that is empathetic, highly effective, and drive improved outcomes. Our engaging content is developed in partnership with the world's best researchers, educators, administrators, and developers. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or see us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or join our Macmillan Community.