Chatmeter Adds Google Q&A Feature to Social Suite to Help Brands Engage with Consumers While Protecting Brand Value and Local Rankings

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chatmeter, a leader in local search marketing and reputation management for multi-location businesses, today unveiled Chatmeter Google Q&A within its Social Suite to help marketers improve consumer engagement, local rankings, voice search and brand consistency.

At least 85% of consumer interactions about a brand happen on local listings, attributing to the popularity growth of Google Q&A, a crowdsourced FAQ feature within a brand’s local Google My Business (GMB) page that allows consumers to ask and respond to questions about a business. As such, CMOs are losing brand control with the consumers’ ability to answer questions on behalf of a brand. Adding to this challenge, GMB activity has greater influence over a brand’s local search rankings than it did two years ago, attributing to 25% of a brand's local search rankings (compared to 19% last year).

Historically, corporate marketing teams and agencies have not been able to monitor this customer-brand interaction without logging into each individual location. This lack of scalability has left customer questions unanswered by the brand, and subject to be answered by consumers. Chatmeter’s new Google Q&A functionality enables brands to listen, respond and publish Q&A input at scale, which will improve the local customer experience while also increasing local search rankings and preventing the spread of misinformation.

Consumers that engage on GMB are asking buying questions. By using Chatmeter, brands can provide accurate and relevant information to those high-intent buyers and more effectively influence their path to purchase.

Key Benefits to Brands with Chatmeter Google Q&A

● Listening & Improving Voice Strategy – Utilize keywords within popular Google Q&A responses to enhance your voice strategy and grow your local search rankings. Brands can utilize Google Q&A to positively impact local keyword rankings, featured snippet selections and voice search results.

● Responding & Maintaining Brand Control – Talk with customers, not at them. Be the first to engage with questions before Google consumers do. This will maintain brand consistency by providing a single source of truth on your Google questions versus leaving it up to an uninformed consumer or even a competitor.

● Publishing – Chatmeter users have the unique ability to pre-populate and publish FAQs to each Google My Business location page. This proactive engagement with high-intent consumers provides accurate and on-brand information that influences their consumer journey.

● Social Analytics – Marketers gain access to social media management tools they need to engage, not just spot a post from a consumer through a simple and actionable user interface.

“CMOs are under greater pressure to prove ROI and preserve brand integrity. They cannot afford to have their brand’s search results skewed by an inaccurate Google Q&A post from an uninformed consumer, or even the competition,” said Collin Holmes, Founder and CEO, Chatmeter. “Brands need to be able to listen and respond to new questions/answers, but it’s impossible to do this at scale without the help of technology. We built Google Q&A within the Chatmeter Social Suite so marketers establish a real-time dialogue with consumers, while also improving their ability to be found in a voice and local search.”

Google Q&A is the latest feature to be added to Chatmeter’s Social Suite, where multi-location brands listen, respond and publish to a wide variety of social sites including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and now Google Q&A.

Following recent investment from Providence Strategic Growth (PSG) and notable growth, Chatmeter’s updated Social Suite with Google Q&A demonstrates the local brand management leader’s commitment to technology innovation to support its clients across retail, restaurant, financial services, healthcare, automotive and more, with stronger customer discovery and engagement solutions.

