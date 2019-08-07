Libertex, new Premium Plus Partner of Valencia CF

VALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valencia CF has reached an agreement with Libertex, a multinational financial scout in the trading sector and considered as the Best Trading Application of 2018, by which the financial company becomes the new Premium Plus Partner of Valencia CF until June 30, 2021.

With this agreement, Libertex customers and Valencia CF fans will be able to benefit from promotions, exclusive offers, participate in meetings with players and many more opportunities to have a unique experience, both in their activity with Libertex and with Valencia CF.

President Anil Murthy is “very satisfied with the agreement reached with Libertex, another multinational company that joins Valencia CF to continue growing both locally and globally. Libertex is an example of a serious and solvent company in a very competitive market that wants to increase their position as a reference in its sector, the same way as Valencia CF has also looked for it throughout its history.”

Michael Geiger, CEO of Libertex, acknowledges that “Valencia CF is a top-level club internationally, with a long and successful history, with whom we share a common feeling in terms of emotions, passion and success stories. Valencia CF is the perfect partner to deliver our brand, our message and our services to potential customers to continue growing in the market. We believe it will be a great and ambitious season for both of us and we will support each other.

For his part, the General Manager of Libertex, Andrey Nikolaev, recognizes that “this partnership will allow us to offer benefits to our customers. Just by being a client, you will have the opportunity to live first-hand experiences with a historical club of LaLiga, the best league in the world.”

With more than 30 international awards, the most recent ones being the Best Cryptocurrency Broker and Best Trading Application of 2018 at the prestigious Forex Awards, the company created in 1997 has a portfolio of 2.2 million customers distributed in 110 countries, offering its users more than 240 trading assets with which to operate.

Libertex is considered one of the best web and mobile platforms to make secure purchases of various financial assets (stocks, currencies, indices and commodities). It offers its users an intuitive, simple and clear platform for both experts and beginners in the trading sector, providing training and creating didactic actions aimed at fans.