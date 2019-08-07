Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand Solutions Deliver Breakthrough Performance for AMD EPYC™ 7002 Processor Based Data Centers

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & YOKNEAM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand ConnectX® smart adapter solutions are optimized to provide breakthrough performance and scalability for the new AMD EPYC™ 7002 Series processor-based compute and storage infrastructures. Leveraging the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors’ support of PCI Express 4.0, innovative architecture, and four times peak FLOPS per-socket performance over the AMD EPYC 7001 series processor1, mutual customers can maximize their data center return-on-investment.

“The combination of Mellanox 25, 50, 100 and 200 Gigabit Ethernet and HDR 200 Gigabit InfiniBand adapters, and PCI Express 4.0 support in the second-generation AMD EPYC processor, provides high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud and enterprise data centers the high data bandwidth they need for the most compute and storage demanding applications,” said Michael Kagan, Chief Technology Officer at Mellanox Technologies. “By leveraging our smart acceleration engines for In-Network Computing, virtualization, storage and security, our partners and customers can maximize the performance capabilities of the new second generation EPYC™ processors-based platforms.”

With unmatched PCI Express 4.0 connectivity, the AMD EPYC™ 7002 processor platform is also ideal for advanced server based storage solutions. The large number of PCI Express 4.0 lanes enables direct connectivity to 24 NVMe storage drives plus Mellanox ConnectX 100 and 200 gigabit per second adapters and achieve full I/O throughout.

“Driven by AMD’s history of datacenter innovation, including 7nm process technology, the first x86 supplier to support PCIe 4.0, and embedded security features, the second generation AMD EPYC Processors set a new standard for the modern datacenter,” said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, Datacenter Solutions Group at AMD. “We’re excited and thankful to have our partners, like Mellanox, supporting the launch of the second generation AMD EPYC processor. Working together we can enable our customers to transform their data center operations and deliver the breakthrough performance they need.”

Supporting Resources:

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end Ethernet and InfiniBand smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications, unlocking system performance and improving data security. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application performance and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including cloud and hyperscale, high performance computing, artificial intelligence, enterprise data centers, cyber security, storage, financial services and more. More information is available at: http://www.mellanox.com

Note: Mellanox, ConnectX are a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

1Based on standard calculation method for determining FLOPS. ROM-04