Guidewire Software Announces SambaSafety as New Solution Alliance Partner

DENVER & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SambaSafety, a market leader in mobility risk data solutions, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that SambaSafety has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that SambaSafety’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

SambaSafety’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator makes it easy for insurers on Guidewire PolicyCenter™ to leverage the underwriting benefits of SambaSafety PolicyWatch™. PolicyWatch offers comprehensive driver data by combining historical driving records (Baseline, Database and Vault MVRs), activity updates, and instant delivery of state MVRs. At its foundation is a decision engine designed to not only optimize the cost of MVR ordering at bind time, but also to enhance an insurance customer’s buying experience by enabling insurers to provide better pricing at quote through more cost-effective provision of driver data.

“Insurers continue to seek driver insights that can improve their ability to accurately price driver risk and improve underwriting performance,” said Rich Lacey, EVP of Product Management, SambaSafety. “SambaSafety’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator provides underwriters with access to an enhanced decision engine so instead of running MVR reports on all drivers, they only need to order MVRs when violation activity is present or when activities align with their underwriting rules and rating guidelines, saving time and costs.”

With the SambaSafety Ready for Guidewire integration, insurers can:

More accurately assess and price driver risk;

Align MVR orders with underwriting rules and rating guidelines through an insurer configurable rules engine;

Reduce and/or optimize spending on MVRs;

Streamline operations with an efficient underwriting report ordering and review process for driver information; and

Improve conversion rates on new business quoted.

“We welcome SambaSafety as our newest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Neil Betteridge, Vice President, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “SambaSafety’s Ready for Guidewire accelerator provides an easy integration to driver insights for use throughout the policy life cycle, and we are pleased that these capabilities are now available to our mutual insurer clients who are continually seeking ways to leverage new data sources to innovate in sales and underwriting.”

About SambaSafety

Since 1998, SambaSafety continues to be the pioneer and leading North American provider of cloud-based mobility risk management software solutions for organizations with commercial and non-commercial drivers. Through the collection, correlation and analysis of driver information, SambaSafety helps employers identify high-risk drivers and enforce safety policies; insurers to make informed decisions; and background screeners perform accurate, efficient pre-hire checks. For more information about SambaSafety, please visit www.sambasafety.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the P&C insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Ready for Guidewire accelerators developed by PartnerConnect Solution members have been rigorously reviewed by Guidewire, adhere to Guidewire software design principles, and meet established criteria. The accelerators are published in the Guidewire Marketplace and are available for download by Guidewire customers at no charge.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.