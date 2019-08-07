Cubic Signs MOA with Battlespace Simulations Inc. for Enhanced Live, Virtual and Constructive Training Simulations

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division and Battlespace Simulations Inc. (BSI), signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to jointly work on developing solutions for the Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training market. BSI is a leader in the simulation of threat environments and tools to create Computer Generated Forces.

Under the agreement, the parties will integrate BSI’s Modern Air Combat Environment (MACE) into CGD’s air and ground training offerings to meet the increasing demand for operators to train in realistic and complex battlespace environments. MACE will provide multi-domain computer-generated forces, including simulation of weapon guidance and flyouts; fifth-generation blue and red weapons systems; and physics-based representations of the electromagnetic spectrum.

“Today, in the live domain, it’s nearly impossible to train in a representative threat environment similar to what a near-peer scenario would look like,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president of Air Training Solutions, CGD. “Having BSI’s market-leading solutions integrated as part of our new LVC products across CGD brings significant benefit to our customers to train in a multi-domain environment with advanced sensors and threats that will effectively sharpen Tactics, Techniques and Procedures.”

“We are beyond excited at this opportunity to combine BSI’s expertise in generating virtual and constructive players and contested battlespaces with Cubic’s live training expertise. It’s a natural fit and I’m confident, that together, we can dramatically improve warfighter training,” said Gary DeYoung, president and chief executive officer of BSI.

In addition to MACE, the companies are also looking at other potential areas of collaboration around communications and training architectures.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Battlespace Simulations, Inc.

BSI is a market leader in the simulation of highly contested battlespaces. BSI’s Modern Air Combat Environment (MACE) computer generated/semi-automated forces (CGF/SAF) software application is used to generate training scenarios for a large number of major weapons systems trainers in the US and by allied nations around the world. More than just an application, MACE is a customizable and extensible framework for the holistic simulation of contested battlespaces. For more information on BSI, please visit: https://www.bssim.com.