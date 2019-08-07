Collective Medical Partners With PointClickCare To Reduce Readmissions

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s most effective network for care collaboration, announced a partnership with PointClickCare Technologies. The partnership streamlines the integration between Collective’s solution for care transitions with PointClickCare’s leading cloud-based software platform. The partnership allows post-acute providers using PointClickCare’s platform to coordinate seamless care transitions and consequently reduce avoidable readmissions.

Collective has been a member of the PointClickCare Marketplace—an online platform that enables customers to easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners—for nine months. During this period, Collective has contracted with approximately 750 PointClickCare skilled nursing facility (SNF) customers, including Consulate Health Care. Earlier this year, Collective announced its partnership with Consulate to facilitate seamless care transitions across Consulate’s 140 facilities.

According to an article published by Skilled Nursing News last year, Marquis Companies, a skilled nursing provider based in the Pacific Northwest, reduced its hospital readmissions rate by 60 percent within five months of implementing Collective.

“We’ve witnessed the challenges skilled nursing providers face when coordinating with other organizations on high-risk patients,” says Chris Klomp, CEO at Collective Medical. “The transition of care between an acute setting and a skilled nursing facility can mean all the difference in a patient’s outcome.” Klomp adds that, “By erasing the care silos in our healthcare system, Collective care teams have easy access to the information they need to provide patients with the best care at the right time and place. We can also provide tools to our post-acute client partners to enable better awareness of their patients' needs and better visibility into their own performance so that they can strengthen their referral partner relationships.”

“It sounds simple but being able to seamlessly share information with other providers is difficult and complicated,” says Mark Crandall, CIO of Consulate Health Care. “With Collective, we’re now able to see critical information to assess a patient’s situation, and we can contribute our own patient insights in real time—all within our PointClickCare workflow. It’s a game changer.”

“PointClickCare’s network of providers and partners is continually growing and is unsurpassed—in value and in size,” said Jeff Scheepers, director, Global Partnerships, PointClickCare. “With PointClickCare as your technology partner, you have a wealth of possibilities available to seamlessly extend your PointClickCare technical capabilities. The PointClickCare Marketplace is a solid proof point of that.”

From November 3 – 7, 2019, PointClickCare will host SUMMIT 2019, the largest vendor-hosted gathering of LTPAC and senior living professionals. To learn more about how the partnership will empower SNFs and other post‐acute providers at SUMMIT 2019, visit Collective at booth 420.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system‐agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at‐risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT POINTCLICKCARE

PointClickCare Technologies Inc., helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as a Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 16,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.