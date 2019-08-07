Accelerate Learning Partners with MetaMetrics to Offer Benchmark Assessments and Quantile Measures in New STEMscopes Core Math Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerate Learning is partnering with MetaMetrics®, creator of the Quantile Framework® for Mathematics, to integrate benchmark assessments and Quantile® measures into the new STEMscopes™ Math, an online, comprehensive math curriculum that launched this month in Texas. These assessments will help teachers predict whether students are ready to pass the state assessment exam, and if not, what further instruction needs to be addressed to close the gap.

STEMscopes Math is built from the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) using the 5E plus Intervention and Acceleration lesson model. The core mathematics program is available in English and Spanish for grades 3–5. Future releases will expand to grades K-8 and include Common Core and custom state versions.

“STEMscopes Math is designed to deepen student learning as compared to the majority of math programs that simply rely on memorization and practice sheets. It makes math meaningful and relevant by helping students develop and apply their understanding of math concepts to solve math problems in the everyday world,” said Vernon Johnson, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. “With integrated assessments and Quantile measures from MetaMetrics, teachers will have meaningful, actionable data to personalize math learning and focus instruction. Further, the link between the Quantile scale and the STAAR mathematics scale will make it easier to create milestones and goals for student achievement and ensure that all students receive what they need to be academically successful.”

As part of the new partnership, MetaMetrics will provide benchmark assessments for each grade level of STEMscopes Math. Students will receive a Quantile measure from the assessments, which can be administered at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. With measures of each student’s math capability and progress, teachers can identify gaps and differentiate instruction to drive growth throughout the year and on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR).

“Quantile measures link to specific math concepts to help teachers discover any gaps in learning and determine what students are ready to learn next,” said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder of MetaMetrics. “Adding Quantile measures to STEMscopes Math will both help teachers enhance their progress monitoring and connect students with hands-on, inquiry-based, standards-aligned resources to accelerate learning.”

