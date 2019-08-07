Intervala Expands Business with TIAMA with New Product Win and Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, announced today that it has expanded its business with TIAMA, the world leader in inspection and quality control solutions for the glass packaging industry. TIAMA’s American subsidiary, TIAMA AMERICAS, has awarded Intervala a new contract to manufacture precision defect-detection cameras for select models of TIAMA proprietary glass container inspection equipment. TIAMA also has extended by two years an earlier agreement under which Intervala provides other related products and systems. Intervala is manufacturing the sophisticated equipment at its East Pittsburgh, Pa, facility.

The complex TIAMA cameras use the high-speed CoaXPress (CXP) imaging interface to detect and transmit high-resolution evidence of hard-to-spot, low-contrast defects in glass container finishes and sidewalls. Intervala will employ its broad range of electronics manufacturing capabilities to produce the cameras for TIAMA. Additionally, with the contract extension, Intervala will continue to manufacture and provide aftermarket support for other glass container inspection equipment. Manufacturers of glass bottles, jars and vials use proprietary TIAMA inspection technology to detect defects in the containers before they are shipped to the user.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with TIAMA,” said Teresa Huber, Intervala president and CEO. “The award of new business and extension of our manufacturing agreement are gratifying and confirm Intervala’s complete commitment to customer excellence. TIAMA is an innovative and growing global industry leader, and we are honored to serve as their valued manufacturing partner.”

About Intervala

At Intervala, we create customized, intelligent solutions for each customer’s unique requirements. We are a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products for companies in industrial, medical, transportation and other technology-driven markets. Customers choose Intervala because we understand their complex product and service needs. Our team draws on decades of experience to bring a fresh approach to problem-solving, combining turnkey manufacturing capabilities and engineering, materials management and global fulfillment services to deliver smart, innovative solutions. Total customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of our business. For more information, visit www.intervala.com.