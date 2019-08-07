Masergy Launches New Portal Experience Consolidating Analytics and Control

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masergy, a pioneer in software-defined networking and leading provider of managed SD-WAN, cloud communications, and managed security solutions, today announced the next evolution of its Intelligent Service Control (ISC) portal that enhances the application user experience, transparency, and analytics.

Masergy’s new ISC portal simplifies and unifies network and application management with real-time visibility, analytics and service control purpose-built for the multi-cloud enterprise. The portal offers a holistic view of clients’ global SD-WAN and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) applications while enabling the ability to manage, secure, and optimize their network environments in real-time.

From private and public bandwidth to edge devices, public/private cloud instances, business applications, and voice/video communications, global enterprises now have the unified visibility and control they need to maximize their application performance. No more reconciling information across multiple dashboards.

Additional benefits of Masergy’s ISC portal include:

A single pane of glass delivers unified views of analytics for the customer’s global networks, UCaaS, WAN edge devices, and application performance.

Customizable dashboard views allow the customer to feature the information they need with views of top applications, security threats, network services, network usage, and open support tickets.

Real-time bandwidth controls provide the ability to modify port bandwidth globally across both public and private connections.

End-to-end visibility of application performance help customers make faster, more informed decisions about bandwidth allocation and service improvement.

Comprehensive self-service features empower the customer to control the network with site and contact management capabilities, ticket tracking, alarm notifications, invoicing, device reports, change history, and escalations.

“When it comes to accelerating the pace of IT and building a multi-cloud environment, unified network visibility is everything--global enterprises need a single source of truth for information about their cloud application performance,” said Masergy’s Chief Digital Officer Terry Traina. “Masergy’s Managed SD-WAN solution is leading the industry in providing customers with a unified framework for monitoring and managing their increasingly complex environments, so our customers can ensure cloud application reliability, streamline WAN management, and stay focused on their strategic initiatives.”

ISC was redesigned with a responsive, modern interface that streamlines the user experience and serves up visual tools to quickly identify opportunities and risks. The customizable dashboard allows enterprises to bring forward their most salient views to best manage their global environment.

“As our enterprise scales and adds new technologies such as SD-WAN to the network, it’s crucial for us to have a single, simple portal enabling us to monitor and control our network activity,” said Eric Cassol, Network Manager at Pearl Meyer. “Masergy’s updated ISC delivers by providing that unified view.”

Masergy’s ISC portal has put global on-demand control in the hands of customers for nearly a decade. To learn more about Masergy’s new ISC portal, view this informational video.

