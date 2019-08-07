Back Yard Burgers Selects Qu for Its Innovative and Modern Enterprise POS Software

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Back Yard Burgers, an iconic burger brand headquartered in Nashville, TN, has selected Qu™, an enterprise POS software company, to replace a legacy system across its 28 locations and 4 states in 2019. Qu’s open, API-first POS system provides integrated order management across channels, while unifying operations and brand experiences—moving operators closer to much-needed guest insights for sustainable growth.

Driven by the upcoming launch of its new prototype and recent capital investment, Back Yard Burger needed a modern POS to enable faster ordering speeds and guest service required by the quick service brand. The first priority will be to fluidly align their omni-channel ordering channels—particularly web, mobile, and kiosk. Back Yard Burger also selected Synergy Suite for back office functions like inventory control and payroll, which Qu will integrate with directly.

“We evaluated multiple enterprise POS platforms during the selection process conducted by ConStrata Technology Solutions, but Qu stood out for its open integrations, conversational ordering interface, and optional hardware choices as well as the team’s strong vision for the future of restaurant technology,” said Scott Shotter, CEO of Back Yard Burgers. “We’re looking forward to a great working relationship with the team at Qu.”

Qu’s open and flexible enterprise POS software is purpose-built for quick service and fast casual restaurants, enabling an easier transition off legacy POS, while integrating disparate systems and delivering more dynamic experiences to satisfy the modern guest. With its need for speed and uninterrupted service, Back Yard Burger was particularly attracted to Qu’s offline capabilities that ensure continuous in-store operations and reliability even when the cloud goes down. The direct integration with KDS will allow orders to flow and burgers to fly, while backing up in-store terminals during offline periods.

“Our partnerships with forward-thinking brands like Back Yard Burgers underscore the dire need for unifying order channels to deliver exceptional guest and food experiences,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “Our mission is to provide faster, smoother pathways for brands to scale quickly, while driving healthier bottom lines.”

“Ultimately a brand like Back Yard Burger needs a backbone for open integration built on a one source of truth as well as a built-in 'data scientist' to give us predictive data points. That’s the north star we are aiming for with Qu by our side,” said Shotter. “Less time fussing over our technology problems means more time engaging and satisfying our guests. That’s the ultimate goal.”

After successfully rolling out the corporate stores in 2019, Qu will be offered to Back Yard Burger’s franchisees company-wide in 2020.

About Back Yard Burger

Started in a grocery store in Cleveland, Mississippi in 1987, today Back Yard Burger has 50 locations across 11 states. The mission has remained the same: to serve a burger that’s just as good as the one you’d grill in your backyard — maybe even better. Back Yard Burgers is the place to go for big and bold backyard taste with 100% Black Angus burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, milkshakes and more. Learn more at www.backyardburgers.com.

About Qu

Qu is on a mission to transform restaurant POS from its current fragmented state into a unified experience for enterprise operators and guests. Our data-centric foundation works at the critical intersections of ordering, production, and brand to help solve the technology crisis operators are in today. Laser-focused on quick service and fast casual restaurant success, our mission is to constantly apply speed, flexibility, and innovative thinking to deliver unified food experiences that drive healthier bottom lines.

Providing the industry’s first connected platform powered by one common core, Qu makes tangible those lofty ambitions for data-driven guest experiences. Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors that have also backed Google, Uber, and Dropbox.

Learn more at www.qubeyond.com.

About ConStrata

ConStrata provides technology services for the global foodservice, hospitality, and retail industries from both the operator and supplier side, helping them select, optimize, and differentiate their mission-critical technologies to improve efficiency and maximize return on investment. ConStrata is a leader in predicting key industry technology trends and coupling them with operational knowledge. Learn more at www.constratatech.com.