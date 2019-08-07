Worldwide Terminals Fernandina Chooses Octopi by Navis’ SaaS TOS as Part of Its Port Modernization Project

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octopi, part of Navis, and Cargotec Corporation, provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, is announcing that Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, which operates the Port of Fernandina in Northeastern Florida, has agreed to implement Octopi’s software-as-a-service TOS. Worldwide will run Octopi TOS to help the terminal effectively monitor, manage and improve operations at the site in real-time.

Octopi TOS is lightweight and designed to improve vessel planning and gate operations at small-to-medium terminals. Currently handling two mid-size container lines and 300,000 tons of breakbulk cargo annually, Worldwide is located 2 miles from the open ocean in Fernandina Beach, FL and is focused on containers, breakbulk and project cargo. Worldwide recently refinanced the Port’s debt with a $27.6 million public bond financing, which includes approximately $10 million for capital investment to modernize and expand automation and the infrastructure at the terminal, including dredging to 40 feet MLW. It selected Octopi’s robust platform as part of its modernization plan to attract new container lines to their facility. Additionally, Worldwide wanted a system that could track cargoes moving between truck, vessel and rail, share real-time data through EDI with its customers and could automate processes such as customer billing and inventories.

“The Octopi team, the SaaS model, the scaling abilities, and the software’s ease of functionality and intuitive nature all factored into our decision to choose Octopi,” said Christopher T. Ragucci, CEO at Worldwide Terminals Fernandina. “Implementing Octopi’s state-of-the-art TOS is consistent with our commitment to offering the highest level of comprehensive services available in the South Atlantic, at extremely competitive rates.”

With this investment in Octopi, Worldwide will train its staff and provide them with technology that will upgrade their service to new and existing customers, many of which have been using the terminal for over thirty years. Once the implementation is complete, Octopi will aid in improving vessel operations, unloading and loading operations, yard and gate operations, administrative tasks and planning at the terminal.

“We are excited to continue our foray into the smaller terminal and mixed cargo market through this partnership with Fernandina,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales, Octopi. “We look forward to being an asset to Worldwide in managing its operations more efficiently and are eager to aid in their continued success at the terminal.”

About Octopi by Navis

Octopi by Navis is the leading developer of cloud-based software solutions for small-to-medium terminal operators. Octopi by Navis helps a wide variety of terminals manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. Octopi by Navis provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading terminal operators and ocean carriers. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our customers to maximize performance and reduce risk. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a holistic approach to operational optimization, providing customers with improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com