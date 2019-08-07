Carthago Gets Its Backup and Recovery Motoring With Cohesity

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity today announced that Carthago, the premium motorhome manufacturer, has achieved massive improvements to the backup and recovery and data management of its virtual infrastructure with a solution from Bechtle AG and Cohesity.

Carthago Reisemobilbau GmbH was founded in 1979, employs around 1,400 people, and has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Its previous legacy solutions and processes could no longer keep up with the requirements of the organization — as its data volumes increased significantly, the infrastructure became too complex and cumbersome to manage. Carthago needed a comprehensive modern data management solution that could do the following: consolidate its infrastructure, automate processes to reduce the amount of time and resources required of IT, and lower its recovery point objective to hours rather than days.

After a competitive pitch process, the IT team selected Cohesity DataPlatform as a repository for the massive volumes of backup data, and Cohesity DataProtect to deliver the next-generation data management, automation, and native backup and recovery.

Shortly after deploying Cohesity, Carthago started realizing a wide range of benefits. Thanks to Cohesity's efficient data reduction through compression and deduplication, the organization was able to cut in half — nearly 30 TB — the amount of data to be backed up, delivering a fast return on investment. This made the backup process much quicker and enabled more backups to be completed during a 24-hour period, reducing Carthago's exposure to data loss. Carthago was also able to manage their infrastructure through Cohesity’s easy-to-use dashboard. This reduced the amount of administrative time required to manage their data by 30 percent and freed up the internal IT team to work on new projects.

"Cohesity's main advantages are ease of use and the speed of the solution," explains Markus Thiel, head of IT & organization at Carthago. "We were also particularly impressed by the fact that Cohesity can automatically implement and comply with SLAs that had been entered. That has really given us more confidence in our backup infrastructure. Cohesity is now our central data management platform."

The new Cohesity solution delivered by Bechtle AG gives Carthago the following advantages:

Stable, high-performance backup with more regular backups and less exposure to data loss

Easy data management from a single console

Faster and simpler deployment of new virtual machines

Increased automation with 'intelligent' processes

A reliable central data platform for hyperconverged secondary infrastructure

Putting backup data to use for testing and development and eliminating data downtime of production environments

Cloud offloads for long-term archiving of data

"With Cohesity, we are ready for the future again," says Patrick Hämmerle, project manager at Carthago. "The solution can be implemented quickly, is modular and scalable, and has significantly increased our efficiency. Furthermore, we can use the same Cohesity platform to easily generate test and development environments, making our backup data more productive while optimizing our Cohesity investment."

About Cohesity

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data — backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics — sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform — making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.