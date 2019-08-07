Applied DNA Signs Master Services Agreement with Schreiner Group to Deliver SigNature® DNA Labels to Protect Pharmaceutical Supply Chains

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA”, the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, announced today the signing of a Master Services Agreement with Germany-based Schreiner Group, an award-winning 68-year-old company specializing in innovative, functional labels and integrated security solutions across many industries, including the Pharmaceutical Industry through its Schreiner MediPharm business unit.

Applied DNA will supply its SigNature® DNA forensic molecular tag with Beacon® screening feature for Schreiner MediPharm’s high-end security label portfolio within the Pharmaceutical Industry for product and brand protection of its customers’ supply chains. Schreiner MediPharm will also provide authentication services to its customers using the Applied DNA SigNify® portable DNA readers now in use at the Schreiner ProSecure competence center, providing security technologies and services to Schreiner MediPharm as well as Schreiner Group’s other business units.

In a joint development, SigNature DNA and Beacon were integrated in Schreiner MediPharm’s security label concepts and processes. These were validated over the last 18 months during which time the labels have undergone exhaustive environmental and reliability testing by both partners.

Dr. James Hayward, President and CEO of Applied DNA, said, “Schreiner MediPharm is an industry leader who brings top notch science and engineering to its pharmaceutical label portfolio with a spirit of innovation. Given the reported and continued high incidence rate of counterfeits within the pharmaceutical supply chain, we firmly believe the forensic SigNature DNA-protected labels will be of significant value in ensuring authentic medicines reach patients.”

Dr. Nadine Lampka, Product Manager Pharma-Security at Schreiner MediPharm, said, “Integrating SigNature DNA in combination with Beacon in our functional pharma labels will be setting a new security standard in the pharmaceutical industry. DNA-Secure is extremely robust, flexible to integrate and allows both a quick in-field test and an ultimate forensic proof in the lab. It provides excellent value for money and complements our portfolio of integrated authentication features on the high-security end.”

About Schreiner Group

Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG is an internationally active German family-owned business operating in the printing and film-converting industry. The company offers tailored products, solutions and services for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, logistics, mechanical engineering, the electronics and automotive industries. In addition, Schreiner Group’s customer base includes banks and government agencies. The product portfolio encompasses innovative specialty labels, including self-adhesive functional components, RFID labels, printed electronics, and security solutions for product, brand and document protection. Schreiner Group employs more than 1,100 people around the globe, generating annual sales of more than 180 million euros, and is headquartered in Oberschleissheim near Munich (Germany). Schreiner Group’s high-tech labels are also produced in Blauvelt (New York, USA) and in Fengpu (Shanghai, China). The company’s facilities extend across a total area of 72,000 square meters.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

Applied DNA makes life real and safe by providing innovative, molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, entire supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance , the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA’s product candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, ability to maintain its NASDAQ listing and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 18, 2018 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed on February 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.