Tarpon Cellars, Spotify Collaborate to Cultivate Music-Rich Wine Experience

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarpon Cellars, a Napa-based wine label focused on bringing people together through events, music and philanthropy, announces its partnership with Spotify. Through the collaboration, every Tarpon Cellars bottle includes a link to a specific Spotify playlist of the music that inspired the wine and its flavors.

The Spotify playlists include an eclectic mix of songs that relate to the wines’ flavor profile, while also incorporating the emotions and inspiration experienced during the production cycle for that particular vintage. Every bottle will feature a link that directs to tarponcellars.com/music where there is a complete playlist and brief description of the music and its associated wine.

“Music has always been a big part of my life and plays an important role personally during the winemaking process,” shares Jeremy Carter, founder and winemaker at Tarpon Cellars. “Our collaboration with Spotify not only enhances the overall wine experience for the consumer, but deepens our connections with people by sharing the soundtrack of an entire vintage, from walking the vineyard, to crushing fruit during harvest through the final act of bottling.”

With songs spanning across a range of musical genres, the playlists connect with a broad audience. A sampling of the music that can be found on Tarpon Cellars’ 2018 Sauvignon Blanc includes “Tan Lines” from Futurebirds and “Standing on the Moon” by the Grateful Dead. The music for the 2018 Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon echoes the light and airiness of the wine, with songs like “Fallingwater” by Maggie Rogers and “The Weight” from Aretha Franklin.

About Tarpon Cellars

Tarpon Cellars was founded in 2017 by veteran winemaker, Jeremy Carter, with the focus of crafting wines of distinction from Napa Valley. It produces single vineyard wines with fruit from Shifflett Ranch in Oak Knoll, and one dollar from every bottle sold goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Georgia.